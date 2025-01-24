This Mukul Agrawal portfolio stock zooms 26% in 2 days on strong Q3

Shares of MPS hit a record high of Rs 2,513.40, as they rallied 14 per cent on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day trade in an otherwise weak broader market. In the past two days, the stock of this smallcap company has zoomed 26 per cent after it reported 36.9 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 40.71 crore for the December 2024 quarter (Q3FY25).

Reported revenue during the quarter rose 39.27 per cent YoY to Rs 186.36 crore from Rs 133.81 crore in Q3FY24. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) margin stood at 32.38 per cent in Q3FY25, against 33.36 per cent in Q3FY24.

The stock surpassed its previous high of Rs 2,469.95 touched on August 28, 2024. At 11:19 AM; MPS was quoting 13 per cent higher at Rs 2,463.85, as compared to 0.3 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. The BSE Midap and BSE Smallcap indices were down nearly 1 per cent. The stock has zoomed 91 per cent from its 52-week low of Rs 1,315.20 touched on April 15, 2024.

Investor Mukul Mahavir Agrawal held 762,457 equity shares representing 4.5 per cent of total equity of MPS at the end of December 2024 quarter, the shareholding pattern data shows.

MPS provides platform, learning, and content solutions and is a global partner to the world's leading enterprises, publishers, learning companies, and content aggregators. Over 3,000 associates power MPS across seven development centers in India, three subsidiaries in Europe, three in Australia, one in China, and an office in the US. MPS has a vision to surpass $200 million in revenue by 2027. As part of its vision, MPS intends to be the number one partner of choice to all its clients.

MPS caters to a $600 billion+ total addressable market that includes Research Outsourcing, Education Services, and Corporate eLearning. The market has a significant runway for growth across research outsourcing, education services, and corporate eLearning end-markets. There is a secular shift to digital and increased outsourcing across all end markets with an increased need for an end-to-end solutions provider.

The corporate eLearning market is set for substantial growth, driven by advancements in technology and the need for effective, flexible training solutions. Key trends and enablers such as mobile applications, Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) technologies, and digital transformation are revolutionizing corporate training, promising a future of enhanced workforce skills and organizational efficiency, MPS said.

The eLearning industry is growing at more than 13 per cent per annum (2024) and presents opportunities for growth. Educational institutions are expanding their digital presence, and corporates are increasingly enhancing their ratio of virtual training to total learning and development. MPS Interactive is well positioned to capitalize on these forces through its global presence and EdTech investment in Oceania region through Liberate Learning, the company said.