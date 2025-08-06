This smallcap defence stock rises 4% on securing deal from DRDO; details

Astra Microwave share price: Astra Microwave shares were buzzing in trade on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, with the stock rising up to 3.77 per cent to an intraday high of 985 per share.

At 10:30 AM, Astra Microwave share price was trading 3.12 per cent higher at 978.80 per share. By comparison, BSE Sensex was trading flat at 80,702.97 levels.

Why did Astra Microwave share rise today?

Astra Microwave shares were buzzing today after the company secured an order worth 135 crore from DRDO.

In an exchange filing, Astra Microwave said, “This is to inform you that our Company, Astra Microwave Products Ltd has received an order for a total consideration of Rs.135 crores inclusive of taxes for upgradation of Ground based Radar system from DRDO, to be delivered within a period of 18 months.”

Under the terms of the order, Astra Microwave will work towards the upgradation of the Ground based Radar system from DRDO. The project is expected to be delivered within a period of 18 months. Astra Microwave Q4, FY25 results Astra Microwave reported a strong performance in Q4FY25, with consolidated revenue rising to ₹408 crore, up from ₹354 crore in the same quarter last year. Operational metrics showed a marked improvement, with gross margins expanding to 46.1 per cent from 38.1 per cent, indicating better cost efficiencies or a richer product mix. Ebitda margins also expanded to 29.3 per cent, compared to 22.8 per cent in Q4FY24.

Net profit for the quarter stood at ₹73 crore, a notable jump from ₹54 crore in the previous year, translating into a PAT margin of 18 per cent. For the full year FY25, Astra Microwave reported a revenue of ₹1,051 crore, reflecting a healthy growth from ₹909 crore in FY24. Gross margins for the year improved to 45.1 per cent, while Ebitda margins increased to 25.6 per cent, up from 21.1 per cent in the previous year. The company posted a net profit of ₹154 crore for the fiscal, up from ₹121 crore in FY24, with a PAT margin of 14.6 per cent.

About Astra Microwave Products Astra Microwave Products Limited (AMPL), founded in 1991, specialises in RF, Microwave, and Digital electronics, along with project management for high-technology applications. The company was established with a vision to design, develop, and manufacture cutting-edge RF and Microwave subsystems and systems tailored for strategic purposes. From its modest beginnings with a motivated core team operating out of its first unit, AMPL has steadily progressed over the past three decades. Today, AMPL operates three production units and two R&D facilities, including a space-qualified facility, equipped to meet the highest standards of precision and quality.

AMPL's cutting-edge infrastructure features three automatic assembly lines for PCBA, Class 10K and Class 100K clean rooms, and advanced test capabilities spanning frequencies from 30 MHz to 40 GHz. In-house environmental test facilities, EMI/EMC setups, and the Near Field Antenna Test Range (NFTR)—a first for any Indian private company—further underscore its technological prowess. With a strong R&D focus, AMPL has effectively transitioned equipment from research labs to production lines, majorly reducing lead times. The company has delivered complete solutions, from concept to product realisation, and achieved milestones such as producing flight modules for multiple Indian satellites.