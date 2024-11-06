Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / News / This smallcap renewable firm has surged 548% in one year; do you own it?

This smallcap renewable firm has surged 548% in one year; do you own it?

Shares of Waaree Renewable Technologies locked in a 5 per cent upper circuit at Rs 1734.75 a piece on Wednesday

solar energy, solar, solar panel
solar energy, solar, solar panel(Photo: Reuters)
SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 06 2024 | 11:51 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Shares of Waaree Renewable Technologies locked in a 5 per cent upper circuit at Rs 1734.75 a piece on Wednesday after the company reported its second quarter earnings for the financial year 2024-25 (Q2FY25).
 
The company’s revenue from operations for Q2FY25 stood at Rs. 524.47 crore, representing a growth of 249.50 per cent year-on-year as compared to Rs. 150.06 crores in Q2FY24.
 
The company reported a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 140 crore in the September quarter of FY25, rising 3.9 per cent Y-o-Y. Sequentially the profits soared 25.7 per cent.
 
The earnings before interest, tax and depreciation (Ebitda) stood at Rs. 71.57 crore as compared to Rs. 30.68 crores in Q2-FY24 representing a growth of 133.27 per cent year-on-year . Ebitda margin came in at 13.6 per cent versus 20.4 per cent in Q2FY24.
 
The company said that its EPC segment delivered exceptional performance, achieving customer billing of Rs. 583.36 crores for a volume of 528.56 MWp, compared to Rs. 141.09 crores for a volume of 169.59 MWp. 
 
The company’s unexecuted order book stands at 1.7 GWp as of September 2024, with a bidding pipeline of Rs 17.8 GWp. 

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stance change doesn't mean rate cut next, says RBI guv Das; Sensex at 80k

Hindustan Zinc share price falls 8% as govt to sell 2.5% stake via OFS

Nifty futures OI at lowest since Nov 2023; what does this indicate?

Dr Reddy's earnings future uncertain beyond FY27, say analysts; stock up 3%

Titan slips 4%, nears 52-week low on margin disappointments in Q2

 
Waaree Renewable Technologies is a solar developer that finances, builds, owns, and operates solar projects. The company offers a range of solar solutions, including rooftop, ground-mounted, and floating solar installations. Additionally, Waaree generates power from renewable energy sources and provides consultancy services in the solar energy sector.
 

Waaree Renewable share price history

The company’s stock has outperformed the market year to date as it has risen 295 per cent, while gaining 548 per cent in the last one year. In comparison BSE Sensex has risen 10.7 per cent year to date and 23 per cent in a year. 
 
The company has a total market capitalisation of Rs 18,084.17 crore. Its shares are trading at a price to earnings multiple of 104.03 times and at an earning per share of Rs 15.88. 
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Raymond Lifestyle plunges 8%, at new low on weak Q2 operational performance

Gail India share price advances 7%; here's what is boosting rally in stock

RVNL emerges as lowest bidder for two key projects; stock zooms 5%

This recently listed IT stock zoomed 101% over IPO price; up 48% in 5 days

eClerx Services shares hit all time high after Q2FY25 profit jumps 25% QoQ

Topics :Buzzing stocksMarkets Sensex NiftyBSE NSE

First Published: Nov 06 2024 | 11:51 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story