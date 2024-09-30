This smallcap stock jumped 9% on its first data centre order win; details

Bajel Projects share price: Bajel Projects share rallied up to 8.78 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 276.75 per share on Monday, September 30, 2024.

Bajel Projects shares rose after the company announced that it has secured its first order for data centres.

“Bajel Projects Limited (Bajel), a leading player in the power infrastructure sector, has announced its successful foray into the nascent data centre segment securing its first order from an upcoming data centre service provider,” the company said in a statement.

Under the order details, the company will be responsible for the design and construction of a 220/33 KV Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) Substation and transmission line extension for a colocation data centre in Navi Mumbai.

Rajesh Ganesh, MD and CEO of Bajel Projects said, "The exponential growth of data centres in India, fuelled by cloud adoption, e-commerce, digital services and localisation, presents a compelling opportunity for us. We're strategically building capabilities in GIS and Monopoles to become a trusted partner for data centre developers in their pursuit of reliable and sustainable power infrastructure."

Bajel will leverage its expertise in Design, Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) to deliver critical power infrastructure solutions.

The project will feature a combination of lattice towers & monopoles, conductors along with other essential components like GIS Substation, ensuring reliable, efficient and round the clock power supply.

“This project, underscores Bajel's strategic entry into the rapidly growing data centre market driven by India's digital transformation, increasing demand for data storage and processing capabilities,” the company highlighted..

Bajel Projects Limited (Bajel) is a major player in the power infrastructure sector, specialising in Power Transmission and Power Distribution.

The company provides a comprehensive array of services, including engineering, design, testing, manufacturing, execution, project management, surveying, and metering.

With a proven track record, BPL has successfully executed over 7,000 kilometres of extra high voltage transmission lines and more than 40 extra high voltage AIS/GIS substation projects.

Additionally, the company has electrified over 50,000 villages and installed more than 2.6 million service connections across rural and urban areas. BPL also boasts a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Ranjangaon MIDC, Pune, and offers a diverse range of street and road lighting solutions for residential areas, public spaces, major highways, and expressways.

At 10:06 AM, Bajel Projects share was trading 6.21 per cent higher at Rs 270.20 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.76 per cent lower at 84,923.09 levels.