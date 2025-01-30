This smallcap stock zooms over 100% within 4 months; hits new high

CarTrade share price: Shares of CarTrade Tech hit a new high of Rs 1,765.20, as they surged 14 per cent on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes after the company reported profit after tax of Rs 45.53 crore in December 2024 quarter (Q3FY25), on the back of a healthy operational performance. The company had posted a loss of Rs 23.55 crore in the year-ago quarter, i.e., Q3FY24.

The company, one of India’s largest online classifieds and auto auction platforms, reported a strong growth, with revenue surging by 27 per cent to Rs 193 crore in the October to December 2024 quarter. Its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) were up by 98 per cent YoY, at Rs 50.08 crore, against Rs 25.35 crore in Q3FY24. Ebitda margins improved to 25.96 per cent from 16.7 per cent.

CarTrade's revenue for 9MFY25 (April to December) grew by 32 per cent, and Ebitda surged by 100 per cent, leading to PAT zooming to Rs 99 crore. The profit growth outpaced revenue growth, reflecting the strong operating leverage in play, the company said.

stock price of CarTrade surpassed its previous high of Rs 1,718, touched on December 26, 2024. Within four months, the market price of CarTrade has more than doubled, or zoomed 109 per cent, from Rs 845.30 on October 7, 2024. Meanwhile, thesurpassed its previous high of Rs 1,718, touched on December 26, 2024. Within four months, the market price of CarTrade has more than doubled, or zoomed 109 per cent, from Rs 845.30 on October 7, 2024.

CarTrade Tech is a multi-channel auto sales platform, with its presence spread across all vehicle types and value-added services. The platform operates under several brands: CarWale, CarTrade, Olx India, Shriram Automall, BikeWale, CarTrade Exchange and Adroit Auto. These platforms enable new and used automobile customers, vehicle dealerships, vehicle OEMs, and other businesses to buy and sell vehicles in a simple and efficient manner.

Each of the company's three platforms (CarWale, BikeWale and OLX India) crossed 150 million yearly unique visitors, with more than 90 per cent of the traffic being generated organically. Further, based on Q3FY25 annualised numbers, the remarketing business has achieved 1.5 million listings for auction.

This remarkable growth reflects CarTrade Tech Group’s robust performance and reinforces its position as a market leader in the automotive ecosystem. The surge in user engagement has been instrumental in driving strong revenue growth for the company. With a focus on organic growth and customer-centric innovation, the company continues to solidify its position as a leader in the digital automotive space, the company said.

CarTrade Tech made its stock market debut on August 20, 2021. The company had raised nearly Rs 3,000 crore by allotting shares at an issue price of Rs 1,618 per share, in its initial public offer (IPO).