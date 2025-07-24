Thyrocare Technologies zooms 13%, hits 52-week high on posting Q1 results

Thyrocare Technologies shares zoomed 12.66 per cent in trade, hitting a 52-week high at ₹1,356.95 per share on the BSE. The northward movement in the stock came after the company reported its Q1FY6 results.

At 11:23 AM, Thyrocare Technologies' share price was trading 10.61 per cent higher at ₹1,332.25 per share on BSE. In comparison, BSE Sensex was down 0.4 per cent at 82,393.27.

Thyrocare Technologies Q1 results

Thyrocare Technologies reported its Q1FY26 results on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, after market hours. In the June quarter (Q1FY26), the company registered a 62 per cent rise in the consolidated net profit year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹38.06 crore as compared to ₹23.47 crore.

Its revenue from operations stood at ₹193.03 crore, up 23 per cent, from ₹156.91 crore a year ago. Its reported Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) for the quarter under review stood at ₹57.46 crore, as against ₹42.01 crore a year ago, up 37 per cent. Gross margin flat stood at 71 per cent Y-o-Y. Brokerage view on Thyrocare Technologies InCred Equities has increased the target price on Thyrocare Technologies to ₹1,400 per share from ₹1,010 as it believes the stock is currently due for a rerating. The brokerage has revised its earnings per shre share estimates upwards for FY26F/27F by 6 per cent/8 per cent, respectively, on the back of a significant turnaround in its business and strong performance.