Thyrocare Technologies zooms 13%, hits 52-week high on posting Q1 results

Thyrocare Technologies shares zoomed 12.66 per cent in trade, hitting a 52-week high at ₹1,356.95 per share on the BSE.

stock market trading
SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 11:43 AM IST
Thyrocare Technologies shares zoomed 12.66 per cent in trade, hitting a 52-week high at ₹1,356.95 per share on the BSE. The northward movement in the stock came after the company reported its Q1FY6 results.
 
At 11:23 AM, Thyrocare Technologies' share price was trading 10.61 per cent higher at ₹1,332.25 per share on BSE. In comparison, BSE Sensex was down 0.4 per cent at 82,393.27.

Thyrocare Technologies Q1 results

Thyrocare Technologies reported its Q1FY26 results on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, after market hours. In the June quarter (Q1FY26), the company registered a 62 per cent rise in the consolidated net profit year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹38.06 crore as compared to ₹23.47 crore. 
 
Its revenue from operations stood at ₹193.03 crore, up 23 per cent, from ₹156.91 crore a year ago. Its reported Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) for the quarter under review stood at ₹57.46 crore, as against ₹42.01 crore a year ago, up 37 per cent. Gross margin flat stood at 71 per cent Y-o-Y.   Check List of Q1 results today 

Brokerage view on Thyrocare Technologies

InCred Equities has increased the target price on Thyrocare Technologies to ₹1,400 per share from ₹1,010 as it believes the stock is currently due for a rerating. The brokerage has revised its earnings per shre share estimates upwards for FY26F/27F by 6 per cent/8 per cent, respectively, on the back of a significant turnaround in its business and strong performance.

About Thyrocare

Thyrocare Technologies is a laboratory chain with a strong presence PAN India. Thyrocare focuses on providing quality and affordable diagnostic services to laboratories and hospitals. Many laboratories and hospital brands all over India use the comprehensive test profile menu offered by Thyrocare. Thyrocare has an extensive network of laboratories across PAN India. Thyrocare has a Quarterly active franchise count of 9,500+ and processed 46.9mn+ diagnostic and screening investigations in Q1FY26. Thyrocare is one of the first Indian diagnostic laboratories to obtain internationally renowned quality accreditations including ISO 9001-2000 rating as early as 2001, which was upgraded to ISO 9001:2015 and National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) and College of American Pathologists (CAP) accreditations in 2005.
 

Thyrocare TechnologiesBuzzing stocksstock market tradingMarkets Sensex NiftyMARKETS TODAYBSE SensexNSE NiftyNifty50

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 11:43 AM IST

