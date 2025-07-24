Home / Markets / News / Shanti Gold IPO opens on July 25; aims to raise ₹360-cr: Check key details

Shanti Gold IPO opens on July 25; aims to raise ₹360-cr: Check key details

Shanti Gold International IPO: The company aims to raise ₹360.11 crore through a fresh issue of 18.1 million equity shares. Check key dates, price band, lot size, objective, financials here

ipo market listing share market
Shanti Gold International is a manufacturer of 22 karat CZ casting gold jewellery
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 11:32 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Shanti Gold International IPO: Shanti Gold International, a gold jewellery manufacturer, is set to launch its ₹360.11 crore initial public offering (IPO) on July 25, 2025. The mainline offering comprises a fresh issuance of 18.1 million equity shares and no offer for sale (OFS) component. 
 
The company has reserved not more than 50 per cent of the issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 35 per cent for retail investors and 15 per cent for non-institutional investors (NIIs). 

Shanti Gold IPO price band, lot size

The company has set the price band in the range of ₹189 to ₹199 per share, with a lot size of 75. A retail investor is eligible to bid for a minimum of one lot of 75 shares and in multiples thereof. At the upper price band, a retail investor would require a minimum investment amount of ₹14,925.

Shanti Gold IPO key dates

According to the RHP, the three-day subscription window will tentatively close on Tuesday, July 29, 2025. The anchor investor bid period shall be one working day before the issue opening date, i.e. Thursday, July 24, 2025.
 
The basis of the allotment of shares is likely to be finalised on or before Wednesday, July 30, 2025. Shares of Shanti Gold will be listed on both the exchanges, National Stock Exchange and BSE, tentatively on Friday, August 1, 2025.   ALSO READ | Brigade Hotel Ventures IPO opens today; GMP up 9%; should you subscribe?

Shanti Gold IPO registrar, lead managers

Bigshare Services is the registrar for the issue. Choice Capital Advisors is the sole book-running lead manager. 

Shanti Gold IPO objective

According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company plans to utilise ₹46.2 crore from the net issue proceeds for setting up a proposed facility in Jaipur, ₹200 crore for working capital requirements and ₹17 crore for repayment of debt. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes. 

Shanti Gold International financial snapshot

In the fiscal 2024-25 (FY25), Shanti Gold International reported a revenue from operations of ₹1,106.4 crore, up 55.5 per cent from ₹711.4 crore in the previous fiscal. The company's net profit doubled to ₹55.8 crore in FY25 from ₹26.8 crore in FY24. It reported earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) of ₹97.7 crore, up 83 per cent from ₹53.45 crore in the previous fiscal. Ebitda margins expanded from 7.51 per cent to 8.83 per cent in the same period. 

About Shanti Gold International

Shanti Gold International is a manufacturer of 22 karat CZ casting gold jewellery. It specialises in the design and manufacturing of all types of gold jewellery. The company offers a wide range of intricately designed pieces, including bangles, rings, necklaces, and complete jewellery sets across various price points. Shanti Gold operates a fully integrated in-house manufacturing facility in Andheri East, Mumbai. 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Aditya Birla Real Estate shares gain 2% post Q1; check details here

Stock Market LIVE Updates: D-St at day's low; Sensex dips 300 pts; IT, banks drag; Infosys down 1%

Govt to pocket ₹7.3k-cr dividend from insurance behemoth LIC; details here

This smallcap steelmaker share skyrockets 19%; what's behind the rally?

Premium

Persistent Systems bleeds over 9% post mixed Q1; here's what brokerages say

Topics :IPOsIPO marketMarketsGold jewelleryBSE

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 11:22 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story