Shanti Gold IPO opens on July 25; aims to raise ₹360-cr: Check key details

Shanti Gold International IPO: , a gold jewellery manufacturer, is set to launch its ₹360.11 crore initial public offering (IPO) on July 25, 2025. The mainline offering comprises a fresh issuance of 18.1 million equity shares and no offer for sale (OFS) component.

The company has reserved not more than 50 per cent of the issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 35 per cent for retail investors and 15 per cent for non-institutional investors (NIIs).

Shanti Gold IPO price band, lot size

The company has set the price band in the range of ₹189 to ₹199 per share, with a lot size of 75. A retail investor is eligible to bid for a minimum of one lot of 75 shares and in multiples thereof. At the upper price band, a retail investor would require a minimum investment amount of ₹14,925.

Shanti Gold IPO key dates According to the RHP, the three-day subscription window will tentatively close on Tuesday, July 29, 2025. The anchor investor bid period shall be one working day before the issue opening date, i.e. Thursday, July 24, 2025. ALSO READ | Brigade Hotel Ventures IPO opens today; GMP up 9%; should you subscribe? The basis of the allotment of shares is likely to be finalised on or before Wednesday, July 30, 2025. Shares of Shanti Gold will be listed on both the exchanges, National Stock Exchange and BSE, tentatively on Friday, August 1, 2025. Shanti Gold IPO registrar, lead managers Bigshare Services is the registrar for the issue. Choice Capital Advisors is the sole book-running lead manager.

Shanti Gold IPO objective According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company plans to utilise ₹46.2 crore from the net issue proceeds for setting up a proposed facility in Jaipur, ₹200 crore for working capital requirements and ₹17 crore for repayment of debt. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes. Shanti Gold International financial snapshot In the fiscal 2024-25 (FY25), Shanti Gold International reported a revenue from operations of ₹1,106.4 crore, up 55.5 per cent from ₹711.4 crore in the previous fiscal. The company's net profit doubled to ₹55.8 crore in FY25 from ₹26.8 crore in FY24. It reported earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) of ₹97.7 crore, up 83 per cent from ₹53.45 crore in the previous fiscal. Ebitda margins expanded from 7.51 per cent to 8.83 per cent in the same period.