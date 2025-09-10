Home / Markets / News / Top buy calls, Sept 10: Here are three stocks with up to 35% returns

Top buy calls, Sept 10: Here are three stocks with up to 35% returns

Affle 3i, Raymond Lifestyle and Devyani International are the top technical picks for Kunal Kamble of Bonanza Portfolio

Stocks to buy today
Kunal Kamble Mumbai
Sep 10 2025 | 7:40 AM IST
Top Stocks to Buy - Recommendations by Kunal Kamble, Bonanza

Affle 3i 
Affle 3i has given a Pennant breakout supported by a sharp rise in volumes, indicating continuation of the bullish trend. The stock is trading above the Ichimoku Cloud, which further reinforces the positive sentiment. 
 
On the momentum front, the RSI is moving in the northern direction, aligning with the bullish price action. From a directional standpoint, DI+ is positioned above DI-, confirming the uptrend, while ADX trading above DI- signals strength in the move.
 
Buying entry: ₹2,040-₹2,075 
Stop loss: ₹1,900 
Target price: ₹2,410 / ₹2,500

Raymond Lifestyle 

At lower levels, Raymond Lifestyle has given a breakout of a Descending Triangle pattern on the daily time frame. The breakout is supported by a rise in volumes, indicating strong buyer interest. 
 
The stock is trading above the Ichimoku Cloud, reflecting bullish sentiment. On the momentum front, the RSI is moving northward, supporting the positive price action. From a directional perspective, DI+ trading above DI- confirms the uptrend, while ADX above DI- highlights strength in the ongoing move.
 
Buy above: ₹1,327 
Stop loss: ₹1,188 
Target price: ₹1,605 / ₹1,800

Devyani International 

Devyani International has given a breakout of a falling parallel channel, signalling a shift in trend to the upside. The breakout is backed by rising volumes, reflecting strong buying interest. 
 
The stock is trading above the Ichimoku Cloud, confirming bullish sentiment, while the RSI is trending higher, supporting the positive price action. On the directional front, DI+ above DI- highlights the uptrend, and ADX trading above the DIs indicates strength in the move.
 
Buy above: ₹185-₹187 
Stop loss: ₹170 
Target price: ₹215 / ₹230  ========= 
(Disclaimer: Kunal Kamble is a senior technical research analyst at Bonanza. Views expressed are his own.)
 
 

Sep 10 2025 | 7:21 AM IST

