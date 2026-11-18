The cost of hedging against rupee depreciation has fallen sharply in the forward market as foreign inflows returned and traders unwound bearish positions on the currency, with the 12-month onshore forward-implied yield declining to 4.03 per cent on Wednesday from 4.57 per cent at the end of October.

The shift in sentiment was also reflected in the offshore non-deliverable forward (NDF) market, where the rupee traded at a premium to the onshore market. The one-month dollar-rupee forward was quoted at 93.70 in the onshore market, compared with 93.63-93.64 in the offshore market. This means the rupee was stronger offshore, an unusual trend as it typically trades in line with onshore forward rates or at a slight discount. The divergence, which emerged in the previous session, points to overseas traders unwinding bearish bets on the currency.

The 12-month forward-implied yield stood at 3.99 per cent in the previous session. A lower implied yield indicates cheaper dollar cover and easing demand for currency hedges. “With all these positives, there is some unwinding of rupee bearish positions. Earlier, people thought the rupee would go to 96-97 per dollar, so there is some unwinding happening. Along with that, the RBI has also imposed restrictions on the purchase of forward dollar positions,” said the treasury head at a private bank. In the spot market, the rupee gained 3 paise to close at 93.45 against the US dollar on Wednesday, compared with 93.48 on Tuesday. It strengthened to 93.27 in early trade before paring gains. The currency has appreciated 1.62 per cent so far in November and is on course for its strongest monthly gain in 20 months. However, it remains down 3.82 per cent so far this calendar year and 2.64 per cent since the Iran war began.

Foreign inflows, a global unwinding of AI-linked trades and attractive valuations of large-cap stocks have supported the currency. Brent crude has also eased to around $93 per barrel from $115-117 at the peak of the Iran war. “The inflows are supporting the rupee. The AI-related positions are also unwinding globally, which is supporting the rupee even when the dollar index is still elevated,” said a dealer at a state-owned bank. The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) measures have also helped ease pressure on the currency. On October 10, the central bank tightened rules governing foreign exchange derivatives to curb speculative positions and reduce dollar demand for hedging. From October 12, it also began meeting the entire daily dollar requirements of Indian Oil Corporation, Hindustan Petroleum and Bharat Petroleum through a special window.

The forward market is now pricing in only modest rupee depreciation, with the forward-implied USD/INR rate declining alongside the currency's recent rally and a reduction in importer hedging demand following the RBI's measures. However, the RBI's net short dollar position of $239 billion in the forward market as of September could limit further gains, as the central bank is likely to absorb part of the foreign inflows. In the bond market, the yield on the benchmark 10-year government security rose 3 basis points to 7.29 per cent, while the five-year yield remained unchanged at 7.02 per cent. The 10-year yield has declined 13 basis points so far in November, while the five-year yield is down 17 basis points.