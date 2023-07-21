Trading strategies for Nifty Energy, MNCs, Commodities indices

Nifty Energy Index Shows Bullish Trend; Prudent Trading Strategy Advised

The Nifty Energy Index is currently trading at a CMP (Current Market Price) of 26,003.00. Technical analysis indicates a bullish trend in the near term, with potential resistance levels expected at 26,130 and 26,400.

Traders are advised to adopt a cautious approach and consider booking profits as the index approaches these resistance levels, followed by holding cash for strategic positioning.

To mitigate potential losses, it is recommended to place a stop loss below 25,736. This measure serves as a protective barrier in case the index experiences an unexpected downturn.

Nifty Commodities Index Shows Bullish Trend; Traders Advised to Book Profits

The Nifty Commodities Index is presently trading at a CMP (Current Market Price) of 6,193.95, exhibiting a bullish trend on charts. In light of this positive trend, traders are encouraged to initiate profit-booking strategies on price rises.

On the charts, a notable resistance level is projected at 6,262.00, which could serve as a challenging barrier for further upward movement. To optimize gains and manage potential risks, traders are recommended to consider selling on price rises and maintaining a cash position. By securing profits and staying in cash, investors can position themselves strategically in anticipation of future market developments.

Additionally, technical analysis suggests that the index is likely to find support levels around 6,164, 6,100, and 6,050. These support levels are expected to act as cushions, preventing significant downside movements and providing traders with critical reference points for their decision-making.

Nifty MNC Index Displays Bullish Trend; Watch for Consolidation Range and Key Support

The Nifty MNC Index is currently trading at a CMP (Current Market Price) of 22,204.45, showing a bullish trend on charts. In the near term, the index is expected to undergo a consolidation phase, with projected boundaries ranging from 21,900 to 22,300.

A decisive close above or below this range will likely trigger further movement in the corresponding direction. Traders are advised to exercise caution and carefully monitor the index's performance within this consolidation range. It is crucial to be prepared for potential market shifts and adjust trading strategies accordingly.

Moreover, for those holding bullish positions, a close below the critical support level of 21,900 should be regarded as a strict stoploss trigger. If the index breaches this level, it is anticipated to find support at 21,625 and 21,350, respectively.

Being mindful of these support levels is vital to protect positions from significant downside risks. As the Nifty MNC Index continues its bullish trend, staying alert to possible consolidation patterns and adhering to prudent stoploss practices will empower traders to make well-informed decisions and navigate potential market fluctuations with greater confidence.

(Ravi Nathani is an independent technical analyst. Views expressed are personal).