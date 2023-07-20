Home / Markets / News / After tomato and cumin seeds, turmeric prices soar on delayed sowing

After tomato and cumin seeds, turmeric prices soar on delayed sowing

Usually, turmeric is grown over 290,000-330,000 hectares of land

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
Premium

3 min read Last Updated : Jul 20 2023 | 11:33 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

After cumin seeds (jeera), tomatoes, and pulses, it is now the turn of turmeric to ride the inflation wave, with prices jumping nearly 42 per cent in less than a month due to delayed sowing in key regions, deficient stocks with traders, and talk of some shift in acreage attributable to low returns in the past few seasons.

Some traders said there is some holding also happening of the pipeline stocks as realisations have improved after many years. On June 20, spot turmeric prices were roughly Rs 8,100 per quintal, which jumped to nearly Rs 11,500 per quintal (as on July 19), according to exchange data.

According to data sourced from the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, retail inflation in turmeric has dropped from 7.6 per cent in January to 4 per cent in June (the last available data).

Turmeric is a long-duration crop and most of the produce takes 250-270 days to mature. Sowing usually starts in July with the onset of monsoon and harvest takes place in March. Although there are some varieties which mature early, a majority of the crop takes seven to eight months to mature.

In the 2022-23 crop year, according to the First Advance Estimates, India produced about 1.16 million tonnes (mt) of turmeric, which was marginally down from 1.22 mt in the 2021-22 season. Usually, turmeric is grown over 290,000-330,000 hectares of land. But in 2022-23, according to official estimates, there has been a drop of about 10,000 hectares.

“In the past five years, turmeric prices have hardly moved beyond Rs 5,000-7,000 per quintal, which was not enough to cover the basic cost of production. This explains why farmers have started looking for alternatives. This year, rains have so far been patchy in Telangana and in Maharashtra, leading to a further drop in acreage,” said Madhusudan, a turmeric farmer from the Armoor subdivision in Nizamabad in Telangana.

He said in the Armoor subdivision, turmeric acreage this year is down to 20,000-25,000 acres, against 35,000 acres five years ago.

Punam Chand Gupta, a turmeric trader, said acreage is down 10-15 per cent so far, compared with the same period last year in almost all the major growing districts of Sangli and Nanded in Maharashtra, Nizamabad in Telangana, and Erode in Tamil Nadu — all of which contribute to the bullishness in prices. However, some traders said as rains pick up in the major growing states in the weeks ahead and sowing gathers pace, turmeric prices might come down in the open market.

Data from the India Meteorological Department showed that the cumulative southwest monsoon from June 1 through July 19 was about 1 per cent excess in Telangana, while it was 5 per cent deficit in Maharashtra. 

The monsoon has recovered strongly in the two states these past few days, further narrowing the deficit. Until last week, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Maharashtra were among the states that had maximum districts with the highest cumulative shortfall in rainfall.

Also Read

The rich medicinal values of turmeric: Chhattisgarh is creating treasure

Petrol, diesel prices remain largely unchanged, check prices in your city

From Jaquar to Lakme: How some of the biggest Indian brands got their names

Restaurants watching tomato prices closely, yet to increase prices

Gold prices rise Rs 110 to Rs 57,550; silver prices surge by Rs 100

Amid global worries, domestic demand some cushion for metal companies

Market regulator Sebi introduces new MF categories for ESG funds

Sebi moots measures to monitor exposure of clearing corporations

Fab Friday on D-Street? After touching 19,992, Nifty eyes 20,000

Sebi allows mutual funds to introduce new categories under ESG scheme

Topics :TurmericTurmeric prices

First Published: Jul 20 2023 | 11:33 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story