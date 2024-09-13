Transformers & Rectifiers India shares up over 4% on Rs 114-crore order win

Transformers & Rectifiers India in focus: Shares of Transformers & Rectifiers India surged as much as 4.86 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 697 per share on Friday, September 13, 2024.

The surge in the company's share price came after the company received an order worth Rs 114 crore from RRVPNL.

In an exchange filing, Transformers & Rectifiers India said, “We would like to inform you that Transformers and Rectifiers (India) Limited has secured orders of Rs 114 crore from RRVPNL.”

Under the terms of order, Transformers & Rectifiers India will be making power transformers of 50 MVA, 132/33 KV.

Additionally, the delivery of transformers is expected by next financial year (FY26), the company said.

Last month, Transformers & Rectifiers India secured an order for transformers with a total contract value of Rs 91 crore from SPIL.

Transformers and Rectifiers India is among the leading manufacturers specialising in a diverse range of high voltage transformers and related equipment, including Power, Furnace, and Rectifier Transformers.

Notably, TRIL achieved major milestones such as designing and manufacturing the world’s first 420 kV ester fluid-filled shunt reactor. The company is recognised for its expertise in high voltage transformers, producing units up to 1200 kV. Its product portfolio spans Power Transformers (58 per cent of revenue), Shunt Reactors (4 per cent), Distribution Transformers (12 per cent), Furnace Transformers (6 per cent), and Rectifier Transformers (5 per cent). TRIL’s products cater to power transmission and distribution, as well as various industrial applications, with over 16,000 installations across more than 25 countries.

TRIL operates three manufacturing units in Gujarat, with a total installed capacity of 37,200 MVA. The company is expanding its production capacity by 12,000 MVA, expected to be operational by Q3FY25, focusing on the Renewables and Green Energy sectors.

The order book, valued at Rs 2,582 crore as of FY24, reflects a considerable increase from the previous year, driven by orders from solar power plants, metro projects, railways, and other sectors.

The company also operates four wholly-owned subsidiaries and one joint venture, T&R Switchgear Private Limited, enhancing its operational and market presence.

At 12:52 PM, shares of the company were trading 2.87 per cent higher at Rs 683.75 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading marginally higher at 83,000.80 levels.