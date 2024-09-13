Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Stock Market LIVE updates: Sensex down 200pts, Nifty at 25,300; Financials, FMCG drag, Metal gains
Stock Market LIVE updates: Sensex down 200pts, Nifty at 25,300; Financials, FMCG drag, Metal gains

Indian equity benchmarks dropped at open on Friday, following a slightly higher than expected inflation print, coupled with higher IIP reading.

SI Reporter New Delhi
(Photo: Shutterstock)

Last Updated : Sep 13 2024 | 9:59 AM IST
9:59 AM

9:59 AM

F&O Insights - Bulls take charge as Nifty, Bank Nifty PCR jumps over 1

9:52 AM

9:52 AM

EaseMyTrip partners with IIFA as official travel partner for IIFA Festival 2024

9:45 AM

9:45 AM

SpiceJet jumps 6.5% after challenging Delhi HC's engines grounding order in SC

9:41 AM

9:41 AM

IRCTC climbs 2.6% after LIC increase stake in co

9:38 AM

9:38 AM

Puravankara up 4% after bagging redevelopment rights of Miami Appts in South Mumbai

9:36 AM

9:36 AM

Adani stocks under pressure after fresh allegations by Hindenburg

9:31 AM

9:31 AM

Sector heat map

9:28 AM

9:28 AM

Broader market heat map

9:26 AM

9:26 AM

Nifty 50 Gainers and Losers

9:23 AM

9:23 AM

BSE Sensex Gainers and Losers

9:19 AM

9:19 AM

Opening Bell update

9:10 AM

9:10 AM

Pre-market update

9:01 AM

9:01 AM

Tech View - 'FIIs increased their future index long position by 13.58 per cent'

8:59 AM

8:59 AM

Nifty Tech View - 'We still have enough days until 18 Sep, to meet 25,800'

8:55 AM

8:55 AM

Double digit growth and rural revival positive for Marico's stock

8:54 AM

8:54 AM

DGCA frames stricter norms for wet-leased plane ops by Indian airlines

8:53 AM

8:53 AM

Higher limit in FPIs: NRI investments in Gift City off to a slow start

8:50 AM

8:50 AM

Adani Group company Ambuja Cement receives tax order of Rs 1.39 crore

8:44 AM

8:44 AM

Nazara to acquire 47.7 stake in PokerBaazi-owner Moonshine Tech for Rs 982 cr

8:34 AM

8:34 AM

Adani Group denies Hindenburg comment on frozen funds in Swiss banks

8:29 AM

8:29 AM

Hindustan Aeronautics may be upgraded to Maharatna category by December

8:28 AM

8:28 AM

FOPs slow to migrate under Sebi's new SM REIT norms; few registered

8:21 AM

8:21 AM

Rate cuts and higher discretionary spending likely to boost tech funds

8:18 AM

8:18 AM

Liquidity galore in markets: Spotlight on IPOs in trillion-bid club

8:15 AM

8:15 AM

HAL, Airtel, IRCTC, among top stocks to watch today

8:13 AM

8:13 AM

Silver trading strategy for today - Buying the dips recommended

8:02 AM

8:02 AM

Sensex, Nifty today - Trading guide for Indian stock markets on Sept 13

7:58 AM

7:58 AM

Retail inflation inches up to 3.65% in August; IIP growth at 4.8% in July

7:55 AM

7:55 AM

Bulls take charge: Sensex breaches 83,000 on global rate-cut hopes

7:53 AM

7:53 AM

Oil prices rise

7:46 AM

7:46 AM

Asian markets mixed

7:41 AM

7:41 AM

Wall Street closes higher

7:36 AM

7:36 AM

Good morning readers! Track the latest live market updates here

9:59 AM

9:59 AM

F&O Insights - Bulls take charge as Nifty, Bank Nifty PCR jumps over 1

Stock Market LIVE updates: A day after the NSE Nifty 50 index registered its biggest single-day net gain since June 05, 2024, the focus will be on the follow-up trade action by the FIIs and retail investors, who seem to be on opposite side of camp.
 
On Thursday, the Nifty surged nearly 2 per cent or 471 points, while the Nifty September futures gained 1.7 per cent on the back of 9.9 per cent rise in open interest (OI), mostly additional long buildup by foreign investors. READ MORE
 

9:52 AM

9:52 AM

EaseMyTrip partners with IIFA as official travel partner for IIFA Festival 2024

Stock Market LIVE updates: EaseMyTrip.com today announced that it has partnered with IIFA as the Official Travel Partner for the IIFA Festival 2024. 

Through this association, EaseMyTrip will offer customers specially curated holiday packages at special prices to attend the star-studded event of the Indian entertainment industry, the company said in an exchange filing.

9:45 AM

9:45 AM

SpiceJet jumps 6.5% after challenging Delhi HC's engines grounding order in SC

The airline has moved the Supreme Court to contest a Delhi High Court order that grounded three of its leased engines. The airline is seeking additional time to clear outstanding dues and has plans to raise significant funds to address its financial challenges.
 

9:41 AM

9:41 AM

IRCTC climbs 2.6% after LIC increase stake in co

Life Insurance Corporation of India has increased its stake in Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) to approximately 9.3 per cent. The increase was achieved through open market purchases, raising LIC's holdings in the company to 9.3 per cent, from 7.28 per cent.
 

9:38 AM

9:38 AM

Puravankara up 4% after bagging redevelopment rights of Miami Appts in South Mumbai

The company has acquired redevelopment rights for Miami Apartments in Breach Candy, South Mumbai, marking its entry into the luxury market. The company also expanded in Lokhandwala, Andheri West, and signed a Joint Development Agreement for a land parcel in Bengaluru's Electronics City.
 

9:36 AM

9:36 AM

Adani stocks under pressure after fresh allegations by Hindenburg

Stock Market LIVE updates: India's Adani Group said late on Thursday it has no involvement in any Swiss court proceedings after Hindenburg Research indicated that authorities had frozen more than $310 million of the company's funds as part of a money laundering and securities forgery investigation.
Swiss criminal court records show in detail how an Adani frontman invested in opaque BVI/Mauritius & Bermuda funds that almost exclusively owned Adani stock, the US-based short seller said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, citing a Swiss media outlet.

9:31 AM

9:31 AM

Sector heat map

Across sectors, the Media and Metal index had climbed more than 1 per cent each, while financials, FMCG, and IT indices were the top losers. 

9:28 AM

9:28 AM

Broader market heat map

In the broader markets, the BSE SmallCap index was up 0.67 per cent, followed by the BSE MidCap index, which was up 0.43 per cent. 
 

9:26 AM

9:26 AM

Nifty 50 Gainers and Losers

Stock Market LIVE updates: 15 of the 50 stocks on the Nifty 50 were trading in the green.
 
Gains were led by Tata Motors, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Hindalco, and Wipro, while Asian Paints, Divi's Laboratories, Mahindra & Mahindra, Adani Ports & SEZ, and Adani Enterprises, were the top drags. 

9:23 AM

9:23 AM

BSE Sensex Gainers and Losers

On the BSE Sensex, 10 out of the 30 stocks in the index were in the green, with gains led by Tata Motors, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Nestle India and Kotak Mahindra Bank, while losses were led by Asian Paints, Bharti Airtel, ITC, Adani Ports, and Maruuti Suzuki India. 

9:19 AM

9:19 AM

Opening Bell update

Stock Market LIVE updates: Indian benchmark indices BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 dropped from their near record highs at pre-open, to start the day in the negative.
At opening bell, the BSE Sensex was at 82,843, down 119 points, or 0.14 per cent, while the Nifty 50 was down 33 points, or 0.13 per cent, at 25,355.

9:10 AM

9:10 AM

Pre-market update

Stock Market LIVE updates: Indian benchmark indices BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 climbed at pre-open on Friday, following overnight gains on the Wall Street.

At pre-open, the BSE Sensex was at 83,091, up 128 points, or 0.16 per cent, while the Nifty 50 was up 41 points, or 0.16 per cent, at 25,430.

9:01 AM

9:01 AM

Tech View - 'FIIs increased their future index long position by 13.58 per cent'

Stock Market LIVE updates: Derivative outlook - Nifty weekly contract has highest open interest at 25,400 for Calls and 25,400 for Puts while monthly contracts have highest open interest at 25,000 for Calls and 25,000 for Puts. Highest new OI addition was seen at 25,400 for Calls and 25,400 for Puts in weekly and at 27,000 for Calls and 25,000 for Puts in monthly contracts. 

FIIs increased their future index long position holdings by 13.58 per cent, increased future index shorts by 4.33 per cent and in index options by 31.14 per cent decrease in Call longs, 15.19 per cent decrease in Call short, 44.84 per cent decrease in Put longs and 12.23 per cent decrease in Put shorts.    

Views by: Anand James, Chief Market Strategist, Geojit Financial Services
 

8:59 AM

8:59 AM

Nifty Tech View - 'We still have enough days until 18 Sep, to meet 25,800'

Nifty outlook - While we had high conviction towards dips getting arrested near 24,900 on the day before, and the upswings thereof testing 25,150 again yesterday, the turbo charged upmove yesterday towards close took us by surprise, especially as the recent few days' pattern now looks very similar to that in late July, in the lead up to the August's collapse from the peak. That VIX did not respond much to yesterday's upmove also gives enough reason not to expect a major follow through push higher today. That said, we still have enough days until 18 Sep, to meet 25,800, our long standing upside objective. For the day, initial dips are expected to be contained near 24,240 for a slow upswing thereof, but a direct fall below 24,150 could let bears dominate.
   
Views by: Anand James, Chief Market Strategist, Geojit Financial Services
   
Views by: Anand James, Chief Market Strategist, Geojit Financial Services

8:55 AM

8:55 AM

Double digit growth and rural revival positive for Marico's stock

Concerns have been raised over Marico's exposure to Bangladesh in the wake of turmoil in that country. However, the management reiterated expectations of growing domestic business at double digits and maintaining international growth.

Marico scaled up its food business by 4 times between FY20-24 and aims to double it again in the next three financial years. READ MORE

Marico scaled up its food business by 4 times between FY20-24 and aims to double it again in the next three financial years. READ MORE
 

Stock Market LIVE updates, Friday, September 13, 2024: India equity benchmark indices BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 dropped at open from near their record highs at pre-open on Friday, following a marginally higher than expected inflation print, coupled with higher Index of Industrial Production (IIP) reading. 
Overnight, Wall Street eked out gains and gold surged to a record high on Thursday as investors awaited a Federal Reserve interest rate cut next week.
Major US stock indexes spent much of the day in mixed territory before closing higher, after a rate cut from the European Central Bank and slightly hotter-than-expected US producer prices kept outlooks locked on a modest Fed rate cut at its policy meeting next week.
At closing, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.58 per cent, the S&P 500 was up 0.75 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 1 per cent on the back of strong tech stock performance.
MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe was up 1.08 per cent.
However, markets in the Asia-Pacific region mostly fell on Friday morning. South Korea’s Kospi was flat, while the small cap Kosdaq was marginally lower. 
Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.43 per cent, and the broader Topix was also down 0.58 per cent.
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was the outlier and gained 0.75 per cent, nearing its all-time high of 8,148.7. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures were at 17,294, higher than the HSI’s last close of 17,240. Futures for mainland China’s CSI 300 stood at 3,176, just slightly higher than the index’s last close, a near six-year low of 3,172.47 on Thursday.
In Asia, investors will react to inflation figures from India released late on Thursday, which showed that consumer price index rose 3.65 per cent in August, from 3.6 per cent in July. This also beat expectations of a 3.5 per cent rise from economists polled by Reuters.
Separately, the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) rose slightly to 4.83 per cent in July from 4.72 per cent in June.
Meanwhile, earlier on Thursday, the ECB announced its second rate cut in three months, citing slowing inflation and economic growth. The cut was widely expected, and the central bank did not provide much clarity in terms of its future steps.
For investors, attention quickly shifted back to the Fed, which will announce its interest rate policy decision at the close of its two-day meeting next Wednesday. 
Data out of the US the last two days showed inflation slightly higher than expectations, but still low. The core consumer price index rose 0.28 per cent in August, compared with forecasts for a rise of 0.2 per cent. US producer prices increased more than expected in August, up 0.2 per cent compared with economist expectations of 0.1 per cent, although the trend still tracked with slowing inflation.
The dollar slid against other major currencies. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, was down 0.52 per cent at 101.25, with the euro up 0.54 per cent at $1.1071.
That apart, oil prices were up nearly 3 per cent, extending a rebound as investors wondered how much US output would be hindered by Hurricane Francine's impact on the Gulf of Mexico. Oil producers Thursday said they were curtailing output, although some export ports began to reopen.
US crude ended up 2.72 per cent to $69.14 a barrel and Brent rose 2.21 per cent, to $72.17 per barrel.
Gold prices jumped to record highs Thursday, as investors eyed the precious metal as a more attractive investment ahead of Fed rate cuts.
Spot gold added 1.85 per cent to $2,558 an ounce. US gold futures gained 1.79 per cent to $2,557 an ounce.

First Published: Sep 13 2024 | 7:36 AM IST

