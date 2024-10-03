Transformers & Rectifiers share up 5% on Rs 565-cr order from Power Grid

Transformers and Rectifiers (India) Ltd share: Transformers and Rectifiers (India) Ltd (TRIL) share price jumped up to 4.94 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 684 apiece on Thursday, October 03, 2024.

The Transformers and Rectifiers (India) Ltd share soared after the company announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 565 crore from Power Grid Corporation of India. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In an exchange filing, Transformers and Rectifiers (India) Ltd said, “We would like to inform you that Transformers and Rectifiers (India) Limited has secured orders of Rs 565 Crore from Power Grid Corporation of India Limited.”

Under the terms of order, the company will be responsible for manufacturing transformers and reactors with a range of 80 MVAr to 500 MVA and 420kV to 765 kV Class.

The delivery of transformers and reactors are expected by the financial year 2025-2026, the company said.

“The company is committed to delivering high-quality products and services and has established itself as a leading manufacturer of transformers in the country over time,” it added.

More From This Section

Transformers and Rectifiers India is among the leading manufacturers specialising in a diverse range of high voltage transformers and related equipment, including Power, Furnace, and Rectifier Transformers.

Notably, TRIL achieved major milestones such as designing and manufacturing the world’s first 420 kV ester fluid-filled shunt reactor. The company is recognised for its expertise in high voltage transformers, producing units up to 1200 kV. Its product portfolio spans Power Transformers (58 per cent of revenue), Shunt Reactors (4 per cent), Distribution Transformers (12 per cent), Furnace Transformers (6 per cent), and Rectifier Transformers (5 per cent). TRIL’s products cater to power transmission and distribution, as well as various industrial applications, with over 16,000 installations across more than 25 countries.

TRIL operates three manufacturing units in Gujarat, with a total installed capacity of 37,200 MVA. The company is expanding its production capacity by 12,000 MVA, expected to be operational by Q3FY25, focusing on the Renewables and Green Energy sectors.

The company also operates four wholly-owned subsidiaries and one joint venture, T&R Switchgear Private Limited, enhancing its operational and market presence.

At 10:52 AM, Transformers and Rectifiers (India) Ltd shares were trading 3.57 per cent higher at Rs 675 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was down 1.11 per cent at 83,328.47 levels.