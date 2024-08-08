Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

TVS Supply Chain Solutions shares gains 3% on securing contract from JCB

JCB has been one of TVS SCS's first few clients for more than two decades, with TVS SCS offering aftermarket warehouse services in Bhaproda, Haryana for parts distribution

SI Reporter New Delhi
Last Updated : Aug 08 2024 | 11:55 AM IST
TVS Supply Chain Solutions shares zoom: Shares of TVS Supply Chain Solutions climbed 3.28 per cent on the BSE on Thursday following the news that the company has secured a new contract from JCB in India to manage warehousing and logistics operations at JCB’s Vadodara facility for three years. JCB has been one of TVS SCS’s first few clients for more than two decades, with TVS SCS offering aftermarket warehouse services in Bhaproda, Haryana for parts distribution.

TVS SCS’s In-plant logistics services for JCB’s Vadodara plant will comprise end-to-end warehouse management, from unloading and put-away of parts to picking and lineside feeding, the company said in a press release. The company will deploy Material Handling Equipment (MHEs) and employ close to 110 personnel for this contract. JCB’s Vadodra plant manufactures fabrications and components for JCB’s plants Globally.

TVS Supply Chain Solutions, earlier on July 30, reported a net profit of Rs 7.5 crore during the first quarter of FY25, as against a loss of Rs 51.2 crore during the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal year. The rise in profit was mainly due to growth in revenue and a surge in volume in the network solutions business by 19 percent. The company's consolidated revenue jumped 10.9 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 2,539.4 crore in the quarter under review as against Rs 2,288.9 crore in Q1 FY24.

Promoted by the erstwhile TVS Group and now part of TVS Mobility Group, TVS Supply Chain Solutions Limited is an India-based multinational company and is among India’s largest and fastest-growing integrated supply chain solutions providers.

TVS Supply Chain Solutions boasts a market capitalisation of Rs 8,351.77 crore as of August 8, 2024, on the BSE. The logistics solution provider company is a constituent of the BSE SmallCap index.

BSE analytics reflect that the company's shares have gained 12.98 per cent in the last three months, while in the span of the last six months, shares have advanced 0.88 per cent.

TVS Supply Chain Solutions climbed to its 52-week high of Rs 257.95 on the BSE on September 11, 2023, while they fell to a 52-week low of Rs 145.40 on March 13, 2023.

At around 11:30 AM, the stock was quoted trading at Rs 189.55, up 2.88 per cent from its previous close of Rs 184.25 on the BSE. The company's stock is, however, still down 26.51 per cent from its 52-week high of Rs 257.95 on the BSE.
First Published: Aug 08 2024 | 11:55 AM IST

