KPI Green locked in 5% upper circuit on strong Q1; profit nearly doubles

KPI Green hits upper circuit: Shares of Shares of KPI Green Energy (KPI Green) were locked in 5 per cent upper circuit at Rs 1,013.35 per share on Thursday, August 8, 2024.

The surge in KPI Green share price came after the company announced a strong set of June quarter (Q1FY25) results. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

KPI Green’s profit rose 98 per cent on a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis to Rs 66 crore in the June quarter of financial year 2025 (Q1FY25), from Rs 33 crore in the June quarter of financial year 2024 (Q1FY24).

The revenue from operations, or topline, rose 84 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 348 crore in the June quarter of FY25, from Rs 189.3 crore in the June quarter of FY24.

At the operating front, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda), climbed 91 per cent annually to Rs 131.7 crore in Q1FY25, from Rs 69 crore inQ1FY24.

Consequently, Ebitda margin expanded 150 basis points to 38 per cent inQ1FY25, from 36.5 per cent in Q1FY24.

More From This Section

The company also declared its first interim dividend of Rs 0.20 per share for FY25.

Established in 2008, KPI Green Energy Ltd operates as a subsidiary of KP Group. Specialising in renewable energy, the company undertakes the complete lifecycle of solar and wind solar hybrid power projects.

It functions both as an Independent Power Producer (IPP) and service provider for Captive Power Producers (CPPs) under its ‘Solarism’ brand, offering development, construction, ownership, management, and maintenance services for renewable power facilities.

The market capitalisation of this SmallCap company is Rs 12,217.48 crore, according to Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 1,083.95 while its 52-week low is Rs 255.46 per share.

At 11:44 AM, shares of KPI Green continued to remain locked in the 5 per cent upper circuit. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.37 per cent lower at 79,172.81 levels.