UltraTech well placed to benefit from demand growth despite cost pressures

UltraTech Cement (UltraTech) beat consensus with its Q1FY27 results and guidance. The company posted domestic grey cement volume growth at 13 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y).

The blended earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) per tonne was ₹1,214 (up 1.4 per cent Y-o-Y) and realisation rose 3.7 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) and has been steady in Q2FY27.

The management targets double-digit volume growth in FY27 and expects cost to rise ₹130-140/tonne Q-o-Q in Q2FY27. This implies gaining marketshare. The monsoon quarter is usually soft so there can be margin pressure.