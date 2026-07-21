SBI Funds Management ends debut session at 6.3% premium to issue price

The stock of SBI Funds Management, India’s largest asset management company (AMC) by quarterly average assets under management (QAAUM), ended its debut session on the bourses at a 6.3 per cent premium to its issue price. The stock listed at ₹610, a 6.3 per cent premium to its issue price, and ended the session at ₹609.90.

“The listing of SBI Funds Management was broadly in line with expectations. For an issue of this size, we had anticipated a 10-15 per cent listing premium, but the stock listed below that range. We believe the valuation at IPO (initial public offering) price was fair and left some value on the table for investors. It was unrealistic to expect a 30-40 per cent listing gain from a large IPO and from a company whose core expertise lies in investment management and valuation,” said Geetanjali Kedia, chief analyst, S P Tulsian.com.

Kedia added that grey market premiums should not be treated as a reliable indicator of listing gains. “Prices in the unlisted market are often distorted by limited liquidity, a demand-supply mismatch, and speculative frenzy. Once the shares list and adequate liquidity become available, those exaggerated premiums tend to normalise. Fundamentally, the company remains strong, with its market leadership, brand recognition, and growth potential in smaller cities. In the immediate term, most of the positives appear to be priced in, so investors should not expect major near-term triggers. Those with a one- to two-year investment horizon may continue to hold,” said Kedia.

The average listing day gain for the top 20 IPOs by issue size is 9 per cent. Post-listing, the firm commands a market capitalisation of ₹1.24 trillion and becomes the latest entrant to the club of companies with a valuation above ₹1 trillion. The IPO was subscribed 41.6 times on the last day of the issue, led by qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), who bid 140.11 times. Non-institutional investors (NII) subscribed 22.51 times, retail investors 3.59 times, shareholders 9.51 times, and employees 4.65 times. The company had raised ₹2,663 crore through an anchor allotment prior to the IPO. Prominent institutional investors that participated in the anchor allotment included BlackRock, Goldman Sachs, HDFC Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential, Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India, Nomura India, and the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority.

The company had priced its IPO at ₹545-574 per share. The ₹9,813 crore IPO comprises an entirely offer for sale (OFS) by the company’s promoters, State Bank of India and Amundi India Holding. SBI Funds Management is India’s largest AMC, with a QAAUM of ₹12.51 trillion and a market share of 15.3 per cent as of March 31, 2026. It is also India’s oldest AMC, having begun operations in June 1987 as the first mutual fund entity established outside the Unit Trust of India. The mega IPO was seen as a crucial test of institutional and retail investor appetite ahead of a busy pipeline of several other big-ticket issuances.