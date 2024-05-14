Home / Markets / News / Unchecked explosion of retail trading can spark market stability issues: FM

Unchecked explosion of retail trading can spark market stability issues: FM

The ratio of the notional value of derivatives traded in India to more traditional cash trading is 422 times, the world's highest, Axis Mutual Fund said in an October 2023 report

Nirmala Sitharaman
Regulators should proactively consult with the market for further tweaking of regulations, she added.
Reuters MUMBAI
2 min read Last Updated : May 14 2024 | 5:43 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Any unchecked explosion of retail trading could trigger challenges for investor sentiment and markets, India's finance minister said at a financial markets event organised by the Bombay Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

"Any unchecked explosion in retail trading of futures and options can create future challenges, not just for the markets, but for investor sentiment and household finances," Nirmala Sitharaman said in her first public comments on the issue.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Regulators should proactively consult with the market for further tweaking of regulations, she added.

India's top financial regulators will form a committee to assess stability risks emerging from a surge in derivatives markets and suggest policy changes if required, two sources familiar with the matter had told Reuters in April.
 

Options trading in India has soared in the last five years, fuelled mainly by retail investors. The notional value of index options traded more than doubled in 2023-24 to $907.09 trillion from $447.69 trillion a year ago, data from exchange operator NSE showed.

The ratio of the notional value of derivatives traded in India to more traditional cash trading is 422 times, the world's highest, Axis Mutual Fund said in an October 2023 report.

In most markets, derivatives volumes now account for 5 to 15 times cash market volumes, it added.

Also Read

Budget 2024: Nirmala Sitharaman meets President ahead of Budget speech

Budget 2024: 'Governance, development, performance,' FM redefines GDP

FM talks up green energy, proposes rooftop solar power for 10 mn homes

FM Sitharaman tables 'White Paper', blames UPA for 'mountain of bad loans'

USIBC President hails India as a 'pillar of stability' in uncertain world

Hindalco's arm Novelis files paper with US securities regulator for IPO

Stock exchanges, MIIs seek easing of penal action for tech glitches

Adani group stocks in focus; Power, Enterprises, Total Gas rally up to 8%

Vedanta hits 14-year high on fund raising plan; zooms 75% in 2 months

Foreign equity investors turn to hedging over Lok Sabha poll jitters

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :stock market tradingFinance minister

First Published: May 14 2024 | 5:43 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story