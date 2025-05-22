Dividend stocks: LTIMindtree, CMS Info, 4 others to remain in focus today

Dividend stocks today, Thursday, May 22, 2025: Shares of CMS Info Systems, Havells India, LTIMindtree, Himadri Speciality Chemical, Keystone Realtors, and Sula Vineyards are expected to remain in spotlight during today’s trading session following their announcement of dividend rewards for their shareholders. A dividend is often regarded as a form of passive income, representing a portion of a company’s profits shared with shareholders as a reward for their investment.

As per the data available on the BSE, shares of these companies are slated to trade ex-dividend tomorrow, Friday, May 23, 2025. The ex-date refers to the day a stock begins trading without entitlement to the dividend, meaning investors must own the stock before this date to receive the payout. The companies, however, finalise the eligible shareholders based on their records as of the record date.

Among the dividend-paying companies, LTIMindtree has declared the highest dividend payout, announcing a final dividend of ₹45 per share, with both the ex-dividend and record date fixed on May 23, 2025.

CMS Info Systems has also made headlines by announcing two separate dividends, a special dividend of ₹3 per share and a final dividend of ₹3.25 per share. The company has set the record date for both of the announcements as May 23, 2025.

Meanwhile, Havells India has declared a final dividend of ₹6 per share, but with a record date of May 25, 2025.