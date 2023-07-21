Home / Markets / News / Utkarsh Small Finance Bank's stock soars nearly 92% on market debut

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank's stock soars nearly 92% on market debut

In the IPO, Utkarsh SFB raised Rs 500 crore by issuing new shares. The lender plans to use the proceeds for augmenting its tier-1 capital base to grow its business

Sundar Sethuraman Mumbai

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2023 | 10:03 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank’s market value nearly doubled during their stock market debut on Friday, continuing with the recent trend of strong day-one performance following initial public offerings (IPOs).  The Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh-based lender to small enterprises saw its stock close at Rs 48, up Rs 23, or 92 per cent, over its IPO price of Rs 25. Utkarsh SFB joins Cyient DLM and ideaForge Technology to get listed this month and see their stock price soar more than 90 per cent. All the three IPOs saw huge oversubscriptions. Utkarsh SFB’s IPO was subscribed more than 100 times and attracted bids worth Rs 30,000 crore.

In the IPO, Utkarsh SFB raised Rs 500 crore by issuing new shares. The lender plans to use the proceeds for augmenting its tier-1 capital base to grow its business. At the last close, the SFB is valued at 5,254 crore, up from Rs 2,740 crore valuation it assigned for the maiden share sale.

Experts said the investors are drawn to Utkarsh SFB’s strong growth prospects and attractive margins.

In FY23, its net interest income (NII) grew 44 year-on-year to Rs 1,529 crore, while net interest margin (NIM) improved to 9.6 per cent from 8.8 per cent in FY22.


Also Read

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank makes solid debut with 60% listing gains

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank IPO: Should you subscribe to the lender's offer?

RIL, ITC lift Sensex 418 pts, Nifty regains 18,700; MRF tops Rs 1-L mark

Sensex slips 347 pts on profit-taking, Nifty holds 18,500; RIL, SBI dip 2%

Will look at reverse merger if viable to shareholders: Utkarsh SFB MD & CEO

NSE cautions investors against assured returns scheme by 2 individuals

Q1 miss, demand uncertainty may cap upside for Hindustan Unilever stock

After a weak FY23, tilemakers gain from higher demand, lower gas prices

Strong foreign inflows buoy rupee, government bonds reverse losses

Markets' record run hits earnings reality hurdle; Infy, HUL lead the fall

Topics :Utkarsh Small Finance BankIndian stock market

First Published: Jul 21 2023 | 10:03 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story