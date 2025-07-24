VA Tech Wabag gains 5% on ₹2,332-cr order win from Saudi Water Authority

VA Tech share price: VA Tech Wabag (VA Tech) shares were in demand on Thursday, July 24, 2025, with the stock rallying up to 4.90 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹1,670.50 per share.

At 11:30 AM, VA Tech share price continued to trade higher, up 0.37 per cent at ₹1,598.20. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.50 per cent lower at 82,311.43 levels.

What is the reason behind the rally in VA Tech share price today?

VA Tech Wabag shares rallied after the company secured a major order worth ₹2,332 crore from the Saudi Water Authority for setting up a 300 Million Litres per Day (MLD) Sea Water Reverse Osmosis (SWRO) Mega Desalination Plant at Yanbu, Saudi Arabia.

The project will be executed on a greenfield site along Saudi Arabia’s west coast and includes the complete scope of design, engineering, supply, construction, and commissioning of the plant. VA Tech has received the Letter of Award, and contractual formalities are underway. The company will announce the effective start date for execution post signing of the contract. Rohan Mittal, head of strategy and business growth for GCC at VA Tech, said, “We are immensely proud to have emerged successful in this prestigious project not just once, but twice. This repeat success underscores the strength of our technical competence, competitiveness and our deep-rooted capabilities in executing large and complex desalination projects. This prestigious project, aligns with and contributes to the ambitious goals of Saudi Vision 2030 and reinforces Wabag’s global leadership in the desalination sector.”

VA Tech Q4 results VA Tech’s consolidated revenue from operations surged 15 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹3,294 crore, while its profit after tax (PAT) rose 20 per cent annually to ₹295.3 crore. The consolidated Ebitda stood at ₹430.2 crore. In standalone terms, revenue from operations rose 15 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2,873.8 crore, while PAT zoomed 15 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2,71.3 crore. The standalone Ebitda was ₹402.9 crore. VA Tech dividend VA Tech Board of Directors had recommended a final dividend of ₹4 per equity share of face value ₹2 each (200 per cent) for FY25.