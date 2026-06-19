Valuation upgrades for Nykaa hinge on sustained margin expansion

In BPC, the national market is expected to expand at an annual rate of 12 per cent over the next five years. Online BPC is expected to grow faster, as online penetration increases from 25 per cent currently to more than 34 per cent by FY31. Premium beauty categories are outpacing the broader market, supported by rising incomes, higher female workforce participation and increased discretionary spending. Nykaa's focus on premium products should enable it to grow faster.