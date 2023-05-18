Varun Beverages part of trillion-rupee club; growth strong across regions

Given the sharp uptick, it is now part of the trillion-rupee club, with its market capitalisation at Rs 1.01 trillion. The stock is one of the best performers in the consumer space as well as the S&P BSE 200, of which it is a constituent. It has logged gains of 120 per cent over the past year, with 42 per cent contribution coming in six months.

Since its results, the stock of bottling and beverage distribution company Varun Beverages (VBL) is up 7 per cent on the back of a strong 2022-23 January-March quarter performance, robust outlook, and revision in profit estimates.