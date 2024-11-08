Vedanta Q2 results: Mining co swings into black, posts Rs 4,352 cr profit

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2024 | 2:55 PM IST
Vedanta Q2 results: Mining giant Vedanta announced its September quarter results on Friday, November 8, 2024. The company’s consolidated net profit soared to Rs 4,352 crore in the September quarter of financial year 2025 (Q2FY25), as against a loss of Rs 1,783 crore in the same quarter a year ago.
 
The company’s revenue from operations, or topline, dropped 3.4 per cent annually to Rs 37,634 crore, from Rs 38,945 crore in the same quarter last year (Q2FY24).
 
On the operating front, Ebitda fell 14.4 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 9,828 crore in the September quarter of FY25, from Rs 11,479 crore in the same quarter a year ago.
 
Consequently, Ebitda margin squeezed to 26.1 per cent in the September quarter of FY25, from 29.5 per cent in the September quarter of FY24. 
 
The company also posted a net exceptional gain of Rs 1,868 crore in the September quarter of FY25.
 
Additionally, the net tax expense stood at Rs 2,030 crore in Q2FY25, from Rs 9,092 crore in the same quarter a year ago (Q2FY24).
 
On the bourses, at 2:31 PM, Vedanta shares were trading 0.50 per cent lower at Rs 455.50 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was down 0.18 per cent at 79,396.58 levels.
   
First Published: Nov 08 2024 | 2:46 PM IST

