IPO Calendar: BlackBuck, & 3 others to keep the investors busy next week

Upcoming IPOs: Indian primary markets are set for an action-packed week ahead, with the highly anticipated debut of the initial public offering (IPO) of Zinka Logistics Solutions (BlackBuck) alongside listings for Sagility India, Swiggy, and two additional major offerings. The momentum reflects a busy year for primary markets, with 128 companies going public so far, according to BSE data. Of these, 68 companies have launched on the mainboard, offering a plethora of opportunities for investment in the primary market for investors.

Here’s a rundown of the IPO activity investors can expect next week:

Upcoming IPO listings

Sagility India IPO: is slated to list its shares on the NSE and BSE on Tuesday, November 12, 2024, with allotments expected to be finalised today.

Swiggy IPO: Swiggy, the online food and grocery delivery platform, will debut on the BSE and NSE on Wednesday, November 13, 2024. The Swiggy IPO subscription period ends today, with allotment finalisation anticipated by Monday, November 11, 2024.

ACME Solar Holdings IPO: Shares of ACME Solar Holdings, a green energy company, are set for listing on Wednesday, November 13, 2024, as well. The ACME Solar Holdings IPO subscription window closes today, with the basis of allotment likely confirmed on Monday, November 11, 2024.

IPO launch next week

Zinka Logistics Solution (BlackBuck IPO)

Zinka Logistics Solution , also known as BlackBuck, will open its IPO for subscription on Wednesday, November 13, 2024, closing on Monday, November 18, 2024.

At the upper end of the price band, the company aims to raise Rs 1,114.72 crore from the IPO, which comprises a fresh issue of 20,146,520 shares, and an offer for sale of 20,685,800 shares with a face value of Re 1 each.

The BlackBuck IPO is priced between Rs 259-273 per share, with a minimum lot size of 54 shares.

KFin Technologies serves as the IPO registrar, with Axis Capital, Morgan Stanley India, and JM Financial as book-running lead managers.

The basis of allotment is set for Tuesday, November 19, 2024, and shares are expected in demat accounts by Wednesday, November 20, 2024, with listing on the BSE and NSE scheduled for Thursday, November 21, 2024.

Besides this, the state-owned NTPC Green Energy , and leading NBFC (non-banking financial company) Avanse Financial Services are also likely to launch their initial public offerings this month.

