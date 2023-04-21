Venture capital investments down 70% across globe in Q1CY23: KPMG study

It is not just in India where venture capitalist (VC) investment has been hitting a low. Global VC investments fell to $57 billion in Q1 of CY23, lower than the $200 billion raised in the same quarter a year back, said the first quarter KPMG’s Venture Pulse Q1 2023.

Despite the current slowdown in VC funding, macro factors in India remained stronger than in other regions, driving optimism that the country will see a bounce back in VC investment in the latter half of 2023.

VC investment in India remained relatively soft in Q1 of CY23 as VC investors intensified their scrutiny of potential deals. While FOMO drove a lot of VC investment in India in 2021 and early 2022, VC investors have since enhanced their focus on startup performance and profitability.

Fintech continued to drive many of the largest deals in India in Q1CY23, including a $445 million raise by PhonePe, a $218 million by NoBroker, a $200 million by