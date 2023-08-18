VIP Ind, NBCC: 5 small-caps to accumulate despite indices staying fragile

Selective small-cap stocks are relatively outperforming the key benchmark indices, despite underlying sentiment turning sour. The BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 have corrected over 3.50 per cent from their respective highs, clichéd in the recent sessions, implicating turn around scenario.

Amber Enterprises India, for instance, has reached a new 52-week, while UCO Bank and the Central Bank of India claimed fresh 6-month peaks.