Volume gains, diversification into coal and minerals to drive NMDC growth

In Q1FY27, NMDC’s revenue met consensus estimates at Rs 6,795 crore, which was up 0.8 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), but down 19 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q), with lower sequential volumes offset by better net sales realisation. Ore production stood at 15.1 MT (up 26 per cent Y-o-Y and down 7 per cent Q-o-Q), while sales were at 11.8 MT (up 2 per cent Y-o-Y and down 23 per cent Q-o-Q). Revenue from pellet and other mineral sales was Rs 288 crore, down 49.8 per cent Y-o-Y and 92.9 per cent Q-o-Q, due to the absence of steel trading volumes.
The blended average selling price (ASP) was Rs 5,783 per tonne (t) (down 1 per cent Y-o-Y and up 5 per cent Q-o-Q). Iron ore ASP stood at Rs 5,790/t, up 8 per cent Y-o-Y and 19 per cent Q-o-Q. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was Rs 2,468 crore, which was flat Y-o-Y and down 3 per cent Q-o-Q, with EBITDA/t at Rs 2,100, down 2 per cent Y-o-Y and up 27 per cent Q-o-Q. The adjusted net profit was Rs 1,980 crore, flat Y-o-Y and up 1 per cent Q-o-Q.