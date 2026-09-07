Volume gains, diversification into coal and minerals to drive NMDC growth

Assuming FY27 guidance of 60 MT is achieved and EBITDA margin stays around 36 per cent or higher, operating leverage and the absence of low-margin HRC trading for NMDC Steel should support profitability, and this seems to be the case already in Q1FY27 margins. A production growth rate of around 6 per cent per annum over the next four fiscals could translate into EBITDA growth of close to 20 per cent. Over the medium term, the ramp-up of coal mining and a higher contribution from value-added products, including branded iron ore and DRI-grade pellets, look possible. Of course, weak global commodity pricing is a risk.