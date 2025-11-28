VST Tillers share jumps 5% on launch of first electric Power Tiller, Weeder

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

VST Tillers Tractors share price today: VST Tillers Tractors shares were buzzing in trade on the last trading day of the week i.e. Friday, November 28, 2025, with the scrip rising up to 5.43 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹5,780 per share.

At 10 AM, VST Tillers Tractors shares continued to trade higher, up 4.81 per cent at ₹5,745.55 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.17 per cent higher at 85,864.98 levels.

Why did VST Tillers share price rise today?

VST Tillers’ share price rose today following the company’s unveiling of its first-ever electric Power Tiller and electric Power Weeder at the 9th EIMA AGRIMACH held at PUSA, New Delhi.

The launch, according to the company, marks VST’s entry into the fully electric farm machinery segment and underscores its commitment to sustainable, future-ready agricultural solutions. The new electric range has been designed to cater to the evolving needs of Indian farmers, offering eco-friendly performance, lower operating costs, and ease of use, ushering in a new era of green farming solutions. Antony Cherukara, CEO, VST Tillers Tractors, shared that the new electric models are fully engineered and manufactured in-house at VST’s advanced facilities. “The introduction of our Electric Tiller and Electric Weeder underscores VST’s ongoing mission to empower farmers with advanced, efficient, and sustainable technologies. Our EV solutions are designed to deliver high performance with minimal environmental impact, aligning with India’s clean energy goals, he added.

That said, VST’s electric mobility initiative builds on years of collaboration with leading global electric tractor OEMs, where it has supplied advanced drivetrain components for autonomous and next-generation electric tractors. Leveraging this deep expertise, along with a strong focus on indigenous innovation, the company is now set to bring global EV learnings into India’s small-farm mechanisation landscape. Through these future-ready solutions, VST aims to redefine productivity, sustainability, and affordability for smallholder farmers. At EIMA AGRIMACH 2025, VST Tillers showcased not only its new electric tiller and weeder range but also a comprehensive lineup of advanced agricultural machinery. This included electric start power tillers (13 HP and 16 HP), crop-specific weeders such as the Ranger 50, Ranger 80 FR, and Ranger 80 RR models, a maize reaper, engines for portable power solutions, and the VST Zetor 50 HP tractor.