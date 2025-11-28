India IT sector nearing FY27 revival; AI ramp-up to be key, says Nomura

In a new outlook report for 2026, Nomura analysts Abhishek Bhandari and Karan Nain of Nomura acknowledged that investor sentiment has been clouded by muted top-line trends, with industry revenue rising just 1.8 per cent in FY25 and likely 2.9 per cent in FY26. This has raised concerns over whether the sector risks becoming a ‘net AI loser’ as automation compresses traditional revenue pools.

Much of the current drag, Nomura said, comes from early-stage AI deflation coinciding with an uncertain macroeconomic backdrop. Clients are sharply focused on cost takeouts, slowing discretionary spending and delaying new digital projects. The brokerage’s proprietary analysis of Global 2000 companies suggested revenue trajectories for 2026 will mirror 2025 trends, implying stable but unspectacular demand.

However, Nomura disagrees with this pessimism, arguing the softness is cyclical rather than structural. Across every major technology shift, the brokerage notes, the addressable market for IT service providers has historically expanded, not shrunk. As enterprises adopt more complex digital and AI-driven architectures, system integrators will continue to play a critical role in stitching together heterogeneous tech stacks.

AI monetisation expected to accelerate within 12-18 months

Against this backdrop, Nomura forecasts a mild improvement in revenue growth for IT majors, with its coverage universe of large caps expected to post 4.5 per cent growth in FY27, above FY26 levels. Mid-cap IT firms, which have consistently outperformed over the past two years, are projected to maintain their growth premium. A quicker interest-rate easing cycle and resolution of global tariff disputes could provide further tailwinds.

A meaningful inflection, Nomura believes, will emerge as AI adoption moves beyond proofs of concept. India’s leading IT firms are already investing aggressively, embedding AI into internal workflows, revamping service lines, building capability in client-facing AI programmes, and partnering across the ecosystem. The transition from pilots to standalone implementations has begun, but the brokerage expects the larger revenue pools to open only when enterprises standardise data and scale AI deployment across business functions. This step-up is likely within the next 12-18 months and should also revive demand for cloud and data modernisation services.