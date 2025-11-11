Want dividends? Keep an eye on these 5 stocks today; check full list

Dividend stocks today, Tuesday, November 11, 2025: Investors looking to earn dividend income may keep an eye on shares of Elitecon International, Gujarat Pipavav Port, Kaveri Seed Company, Sagility, and Symphony during Tuesday’s session, as all these companies have declared interim dividends for their shareholders.

According to data available on the BSE, these stocks will trade ex-dividend on Wednesday, November 12, 2025. To be eligible for the announced payouts, investors must hold the shares on or before the ex-dividend date, which, in this case, falls on November 12, 2025.