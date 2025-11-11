Home / Markets / News / Want dividends? Keep an eye on these 5 stocks today; check full list

Want dividends? Keep an eye on these 5 stocks today; check full list

Dividend stocks today, Nov 11, 2025: Here is the complete list of stocks to watch today for their interim payouts

dividend stocks today
SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 7:27 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Dividend stocks today, Tuesday, November 11, 2025: Investors looking to earn dividend income may keep an eye on shares of Elitecon International, Gujarat Pipavav Port, Kaveri Seed Company, Sagility, and Symphony during Tuesday’s session, as all these companies have declared interim dividends for their shareholders.
 
According to data available on the BSE, these stocks will trade ex-dividend on Wednesday, November 12, 2025. To be eligible for the announced payouts, investors must hold the shares on or before the ex-dividend date, which, in this case, falls on November 12, 2025.
 
Among the lot, Gujarat Pipavav Port leads with an interim dividend of ₹5.40 per share, followed by Kaveri Seed Company at ₹5 per share. Symphony has declared an interim dividend of ₹1 per share, while Sagility and Elitecon International will distribute ₹0.05 per share each. All five companies have fixed November 12, 2025, as the record date to determine shareholder eligibility for the interim dividend.
 
 
Company Ex-date Purpose Record date
Elitecon International Nov 12, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹0.0500 Nov 12, 2025
Gujarat Pipavav Port Nov 12, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹5.40 Nov 12, 2025
Kaveri Seed Company Nov 12, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹5 Nov 12, 2025
Sagility Nov 12, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹0.05 Nov 12, 2025
Symphony Nov 12, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹1 Nov 12, 2025
 
Separately, shares of Astral, Chalet Hotels, Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers, Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys, Metropolis Healthcare, Nuvama Wealth Management, Saregama India, Siyaram Silk Mills, and Steelcast will also remain in focus today as they trade ex-dividend.  Among these, Nuvama Wealth Management tops the list with an interim dividend of ₹70 per share, followed by Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers at ₹5.75 per share. Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals and Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys have declared ₹5 per share each, while Saregama India will pay ₹4.50 per share. Metropolis Healthcare and Siyaram Silk Mills have announced ₹4 per share each, Astral at ₹1.50 per share, Chalet Hotels at ₹1 per share, and Steelcast at ₹0.36 per share.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

EV charging network Bolt.Earth eyes profitability next year; IPO to follow

Goldman Sachs upgrades Indian stocks to 'overweight' on growth momentum

Premium

Sustained growth acceleration holds key for Trent stock's recovery

Premium

HNIs chase alpha via portfolio managers; discretionary PMS clients hit 200K

Premium

High-growth segments, acquisition to drive gains for Torrent Pharma

Topics :dividendBuzzing stocksStocks in focusshare marketGujarat PipavavKaveri Seeds Company

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 7:27 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story