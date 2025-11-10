Sustained growth acceleration holds key for Trent stock's recovery

Trent reported decent margins in the July–September quarter (Q2FY26), but growth moderated. Same-store growth was in low single digits. Trent’s revenue growth decelerated in Q2FY26 to 17 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), as area additions were offset by a decline in revenue per square foot.

Consolidated revenue grew 16 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹4,800 crore. Reported Ebitda grew 27 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹820 crore. Ebitda margin rose 150 basis points (bps) Y-o-Y to 17 per cent. Gross profit grew 15 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2,000 crore as gross margin contracted 90 bps Y-o-Y to 43.3 per cent. Reported Ebitda grew 27 per cent Y-o-Y in the first half (H1) of FY26, as lower gross margin was offset by superior cost control.

The pre-Ind AS Ebitda for H1FY26 stood at ₹1,190 crore (up 27 per cent Y-o-Y), with margins expanding 90 bps Y-o-Y to 12.3 per cent. The adjusted profit after tax (PAT) stood at ₹370 crore (up 11 per cent Y-o-Y), with higher Ebitda and a lower tax rate, partly offset by higher depreciation and amortisation (D&A) and finance costs. Trent will tender around a 15 per cent stake in Inditex Trent Retail (Zara India) for ₹150 crore at ₹15,422 per share in a buyback. This lowers its stake to 20 per cent, and the implied valuation for Zara India is ₹780 crore.

Trent saw 33 per cent Y-o-Y net store additions, but revenue per store dropped 9 per cent Y-o-Y. There was low-single-digit like-for-like (LFL) growth for fashion. The adjusted PAT for H1FY26 grew 7 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹450 crore as higher Ebitda and lower tax rate were partly offset by higher depreciation (up 65 per cent Y-o-Y), higher finance cost (up 28 per cent Y-o-Y) and lower other income (down 14 per cent Y-o-Y). Star continued to underperform, as revenue declined 2 per cent Y-o-Y (7 per cent Y-o-Y growth in Q1). Star stores saw upgrades, with the count stable at 77. Revenue per square foot declined 14 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹26,900 (versus a 1.5 per cent Y-o-Y uptick on a larger base for DMart).

Free cash flow (FCF) improved and working capital (WC) days were steady at 37 days (flat Y-o-Y). Operating cash flow (OCF) after interest and leases surged 1.5 times Y-o-Y to ₹1,000 crore, driven by an increase in pre-Ind AS Ebitda and favourable WC trends. Net capex rose to ₹840 crore (vs ₹380 crore Y-o-Y and ₹820 crore in FY25), which resulted in FCF of ₹230 crore (vs ₹50 crore Y-o-Y). Net cash stood at ₹190 crore in FY25 (vs ₹340 crore at end-FY25). Star saw muted revenue performance with a decline of 2 per cent Y-o-Y (vs 7 per cent gain Y-o-Y in Q1), as multiple stores underwent upgrades. Annualised revenue per store declined 7 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹45.7 crore. Own-brand offerings contributed 73 per cent to Star’s revenue (stable Y-o-Y).

Store expansion picked up in Q2, and analysts expect the pace of additions to be sustained or increased in the second half (H2) of FY26. Store count across fashion formats rose to 1,101 (up 33 per cent Y-o-Y). Westside added 13 net stores (19 openings and 6 closures), taking the total store count to 261 (up 15 per cent Y-o-Y), and area up 28 per cent Y-o-Y. Westside is present in 88 cities (two new). Zudio added 40 net store openings (44 openings and 4 closures) in Q2FY26 (41 in H1FY26 and 32 in H1FY25), reaching 806 stores (up 40 per cent Y-o-Y), with retail area up 56 per cent Y-o-Y. Zudio entered nine new cities, expanding its presence to 244 cities. Trent launched a new format, Burnt Toast, which increased the other fashion format’s store count by five sequentially to 34 in Q2.