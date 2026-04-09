Weak demand trends, West Asia war impact Q4 billings of Info Edge

Growth moderation, according to the company, was due to a combination of broader macroeconomic uncertainty and external geopolitical headwinds, which had a direct bearing on the Naukri Gulf business. This segment had otherwise delivered strong growth of 20 per cent Y-o-Y through the first nine months of the year. These factors also had some bearing on billings of the business-to-business (India recruitment) segment in this quarter, it added.

JM Financial Research has a ‘reduce’ rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1,050 per share. Macros and a tough base, according to the brokerage, have weighed on recruitment trends in Q4. Analysts led by Swapnil Potdukhe of the brokerage forecast a billings growth of 10 per cent for the recruitment segment in FY27. The brokerage has cut its March 2027 target price to Rs 1,050 (earlier Rs 1,100) on account of a sharp correction in the stock price of investee companies (Eternal and PB Fintech), valued at an unchanged holding company discount of 25 per cent to the current market price.