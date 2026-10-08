Weak execution, order momentum for infrastructure players in Q2FY27

Trends across the infrastructure space in Q2FY27 appear to be seasonally weak due to the monsoon, with additional challenges arising from geopolitical tensions. Raw material costs are up, and companies with West Asia exposure have additional concerns due to slowdowns and disruptions.

The monsoon always slows project execution, but the additional challenges may have had more of an impact on civil work. Revenue growth rates may soften quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q), while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) margins are likely to be stable year-on-year (Y-o-Y) at best. The continued policy focus on infrastructure and budgetary allocations supports the outlook, but Q2FY27 activity in roads and construction may be low-key. Bulging order books do give revenue visibility, and there is tender activity across power, transmission, metros, urban infrastructure and data centres.