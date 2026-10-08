Weak execution, order momentum for infrastructure players in Q2FY27

Order inflows across roads, rail and construction, as announced on the BSE, were ₹22,100 crore (versus ₹74,700 crore in Q2FY26 and ₹57,200 crore in Q1FY27). Transmission and distribution (T&D) players (KEC, Kalpataru) and diversified players (Afcons, NCC, Dilip Buildcon, J Kumar Infra) provided the bulk of Q2FY27 inflows. For many players, H1FY27 inflows are well below FY27 guidance, implying that a sharp increase in orders in H2 will be needed to meet FY27 guidance. Ebitda margins are likely to compress.
Road engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) inflows were just ₹3,100 crore (versus ₹11,100 crore Y-o-Y), with only Ceigall (₹1,800 crore) and Ashoka Buildcon (₹700 crore) securing significant orders. Construction EPC inflows were ₹1,200 crore, entirely from Capacite. Ahluwalia had no announced orders. Orders from diversified players included Afcons (₹2,800 crore), NCC (₹3,100 crore), Dilip Buildcon (₹2,000 crore) and J Kumar (₹1,000 crore). T&D contractors were led by KEC and Kalpataru. In railways, RVNL secured orders worth ₹1,800 crore. NCC's order book of ₹71,300 crore shows multi-year revenue visibility.