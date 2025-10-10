WeWork India disappoints on debut; shares list flat against IPO issue price
WeWork India IPO listing: Shares of WeWork India listed at ₹650 on the NSE and ₹646.50 on the BSE, almost flat against the issue price of ₹648 per shareSI Reporter New Delhi
WeWork India Share Price:
Flexible workspace operator WeWork India Management Services
disappointed investors with a lacklustre listing on the domestic bourses on October 10, following the completion of its ₹3,000-crore initial public offering (IPO).
Shares of WeWork India listed at ₹650 apiece on the NSE, and ₹646.50 per share on the BSE, almost flat against the issue price of ₹648 per share.
WeWork India IPO details
The company’s ₹3,000-crore issue comprised an entirely offer-for-sale (OFS) of 46.3 million equity shares. The offer was open between October 3 and October 7, at a price band of ₹615–₹648 per share, with a lot size of 23 shares.
Brokerages had offered mixed recommendations on the issue. Anand Rathi Research advised subscribing for the long term, while Angel One and SBI Securities maintained a neutral stance.
The IPO witnessed a muted initial response, reflecting cautious investor sentiment. However, qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) stepped up on the final day, helping the issue achieve full subscription.
At close, the offering received bids for 2.92 crore shares against an offer of 2.54 crore shares, translating into an overall subscription of 1.15 times, according to BSE data. The QIB portion was subscribed 1.79 times, while non-institutional investors (NIIs) and retail investors subscribed 23 per cent and 61 per cent, respectively, of their reserved portions. ALSO READ | GMP shows upbeat mood for Canara HSBC Life IPO; here's all you need to know
The basis of allotment was finalised on October 8, with the company fixing the issue price at ₹648 per share.
MUFG Intime India acted as the registrar to the issue. The book-running lead managers were JM Financial, ICICI Securities, Jefferies India, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, and 360 ONE WAM.
Since the IPO was a pure offer-for-sale, WeWork India will not receive any proceeds from the issue.
“Our company will not receive any proceeds from the offer, and all proceeds will go to the selling shareholders after deduction of offer-related expenses and taxes,” WeWork India said in its Red Herring Prospectus (RHP).
