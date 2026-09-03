Why are Swiggy shares falling for the last 3 sessions?

Swiggy share price today: Shares of food delivery and quick commerce firm Shares of food delivery and quick commerce firm Swiggy , which owns Instamart, came under selling pressure for the third straight day on Thursday as MSCI announced its exclusion from the global standard indices.

The stock opened in the red at ₹265.35 and extended its losses to hit an intraday low of ₹261.35 on the NSE, down nearly 2.5 per cent.

The decline marks the third consecutive session of losses, with the stock falling around 7 per cent during the period.

As the session progressed, Swiggy shares recovered from the day’s low but continued to trade in negative territory at ₹266.30 as of 12:30 PM. Around 20 million shares changed hands, according to the NSE data.

ALSO READ: Solar Ind soars 5% | Stock Market LIVE: Sensex off 300 pts Why is MSCI deleting Swiggy from Global Standard indices? According to an announcement by MSCI, Swiggy will be deleted from the Global Standard indices owing to its foreign ownership limit, triggering potential passive outflows. In comparison, the benchmark Nifty 50 traded largely flat with a negative bias at 23,914.According to an announcement by MSCI, Swiggy will be deleted from the Global Standard indices owing to its foreign ownership limit, triggering potential passive outflows. The deletion is scheduled to take effect from September 7, 2026, the release said. Accordingly, passive exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and global institutional portfolios will have to adjust their holdings. Swiggy's IOCC status Earlier in August, Swiggy had secured shareholders' approval to cap its aggregate foreign ownership at 49.5 per cent, paving the way for the company to qualify as an Indian-owned and controlled company (IOCC).