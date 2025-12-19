Home / Markets / News / Why did BLS International share price rally 7% in trade today? Details here

Why did BLS International share price rally 7% in trade today? Details here

By 10:00 AM, BLS International Services shares were trading 6.52 per cent higher at ₹337.15 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.56 per cent lower at 84,953.30.

stock markets, trading
BLS International Services is a global partner for governments, offering tech-enabled visa, passport, and citizen services.
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2025 | 10:33 AM IST
BLS International share price today: BLS International Services shares were buzzing in trade on Friday, December 19, 2025, with the scrip rallying up to 7.42 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹340 per share. 
 
Why did BLS International share price rise today?

 
BLS International shares rose today after the Hon’ble High Court of Delhi set aside the debarment order issued by the MEA, effectively quashing the restrictions on the company.
 
In an exchange filing, BLS International said, “The Company had challenged the aforesaid debarment order by filing a writ petition before the Hon’ble High Court of Delhi. The Company has received an order from the Hon’ble High Court of Delhi setting aside the debarment order passed by the MEA. Consequently, the debarment imposed on the Company pursuant to the said order stands quashed.”
 
Earlier, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had barred BLS International from participating in future tenders of the MEA and Indian missions abroad for two years. The company filed a writ petition before the Hon’ble High Court of Delhi.  ALSO READ | Knowledge Realty gets new 'Add' from JM Financial; limited upside seen

BLS International Q2 performance

 
BLS International reported strong growth in Q2FY26, with revenue from operations rising 48.8 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹736.6 crore, driven by steady growth in Visa & Consular and Digital Services, along with consolidation of Citizenship Invest and Aadifidelis Solutions acquired in Q3FY25. 
 
Ebitda grew 29.7 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹212.8 crore, supported by the Visa business’s shift to self-managed centres, cost optimisation, and consolidation benefits. PAT rose 27.4 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹185.7 crore. The company’s balance sheet strengthened with a net cash balance of ₹1,306 crore as of September 30, 2025.
 
The Visa & Consular business (~62 per cent of revenue) recorded revenue of ₹458.6 crore, up 9.8 per cent Y-o-Y, driven by 11.7 per cent higher application volumes. Ebitda for the segment rose 26.4 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹192.2 crore, with margins expanding to 41.9 per cent from 36.4 per cent, aided by operational efficiencies and the shift to self-managed centres. 
 
The Digital business (~38 per cent of revenue) grew 259.3 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹278 crore, led by Aadifidelis Solutions consolidation. Ebitda rose 72.4 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹20.6 crore, with the segment facilitating loan distribution of ₹8,600 crore and supporting more than 45,400 CSPs and over 1,47,000 touchpoints.
 
BLS International Services is a global partner for governments, offering tech-enabled visa, passport, and citizen services.
 

First Published: Dec 19 2025 | 10:10 AM IST

