Why did Blue Cloud Softech Solutions share price rise 5% in trade today?

Blue Cloud Softech share price today: Blue Cloud Softech shares were in demand on Wednesday, December 3, 2025, with the scrip rising up to 4.92 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹21.30 per share.

At 9:21 AM, Blue Cloud Softech shares were trading 2.81 per cent higher at ₹20.87 per share, In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading merely 0.05 per cent higher at 85,179.30 levels.

Why did Blue Cloud Softech rise in trade?

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions shares rose after the company announced a major Data Annotation and AI Training Services order from Stratos Forge Inc., headquartered in New Jersey, USA.

The win comes on the back of a successful pilot engagement worth about ₹18 crore, during which the company achieved a high annotation accuracy of 96.68% across agreed metrics. Impressed by this performance, Stratos Forge has now awarded Blue Cloud a full-scale project valued at approximately ₹110.08 crore. The project will be delivered through the company’s in-house infrastructure and its Centre of Excellence partnerships with leading universities, enabling scalable and high-precision AI data operations. The engagement comes at a time when data annotation is evolving rapidly, moving from basic manual processes to sophisticated, automation-driven workflows capable of handling modalities such as 3D LiDAR, semantic text datasets and high-resolution imagery. As next-generation AI systems demand extremely high accuracy and large volumes of training data, Blue Cloud will deploy its advanced annotation ecosystem to meet Stratos Forge’s production requirements. The delivery plan integrates automation, AI-assisted review systems, rigorous quality-control frameworks and domain-specific expertise tailored for enterprise AI development.

Janaki Yarlagadda, chairman, Blue Cloud Softech Solutions said, “We are delighted to expand our partnership with Stratos Forge Inc after our highly successful pilot engagement. Their confidence in BCSSL highlights the strength of our annotation automation frameworks, our CoE talent pipeline, and our ability to deliver world-class AI training data at scale.” To execute the project, Blue Cloud will rely heavily on AI-assisted and automated annotation techniques, where models identify ambiguous or low-confidence samples for human review, significantly cutting manual work. Pre-trained models will generate initial labels that human annotators refine, speeding up complex tasks such as segmentation or bounding-box creation. Programmatic labeling frameworks will be used to produce scalable, probabilistic labels for text and classification datasets, while synthetic data generated through GANs and diffusion models will help expand training content in a privacy-safe manner.

Quality control will be central to the engagement, with multiple annotators cross-checking the same samples and consensus models determining the final truth labels. Gold-standard datasets will be embedded to monitor real-time annotator accuracy, while semantic consistency checks will prevent illogical label combinations from entering AI training pipelines. Advanced workflow architectures such as human-in-the-loop systems will ensure continuous improvement, with models learning from human corrections in real time. Complex tasks will be broken into micro-components to reduce cognitive load and improve overall precision. The company’s domain specialists and university partners will also bring deep expertise across areas such as autonomous systems, robotics, industrial vision, natural language processing, behavioral analytics and 3D LiDAR mapping, strengthening Blue Cloud’s capability to handle enterprise-scale AI data operations.