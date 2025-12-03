Nifty share price outlook

Nifty bulls are eyeing the 20-day EMA support, placed at 25,968, as a critical level to maintain the broader uptrend. A decisive break down below 25,968 could trigger further downside toward 25,842, while resistance on any rebound remains around the 26,300 mark.

Stocks to buy today, Dec 3:

Buy Birlasoft shares (CMP: ₹404) | Share price target: ₹450 | Stop-loss: ₹375

Birlasoft share price is in a healthy intermediate uptrend after touching a low of ₹336 in October 2025. This week, the stock broke out of a 5-week range on the back of above average volumes. Birlasoft stock also trades above the 20 and 50-day SMAs, and momentum readings like the 14-day RSI are in a rising mode and not overbought. This augurs well for the uptrend to continue.