Why Page Ind, Arvind & others rallied up to 18% after US levied tariff?

Page Industries, Welspun Living, Arvind Ltd shares jumped up to 18 per cent on Thursday, April 3, 2025, after the US imposed 27 per cent 'discounted reciprocal tariff' on Indian goods.

According to industry experts, US President Donald Trump's tariff imposition decision gives India’s textile industry a competitive edge as its competitors like Vietnam, Bangladesh and China will face higher tariffs.

"In the short run, India could gain export share to the US at the expense of other Asian countries which have been hit with even higher tariffs. For instance, we see this as an opportunity for labor-intensive textile, footwear, and furniture industries as other key exporters such as Vietnam, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Pakistan have all been hit by higher tariffs," said Bloomberg's analyst Chetna Kumar.

ALSO READ | Trump's tariff gives Indian textile exporters an edge over competitors According to the tariff announcement by US President Donald Trump, Vietnam’s textile exports will face a 46 per cent tariff, Bangladesh’s 37 per cent, and China’s 54 per cent.

Besides, US data on textile shipment and bill of lading for 2024 showed that China's share in its textile imports was nearly 30 per cent at $36 billion.

Vietnam came next with textile imports worth $15.5 billion (13 per cent share), and $9.7 billion by India (8 per cent share).

Bangladesh used to have a larger share in USA’s textile imports but political turmoil in 2024 saw its share dipping to 6 per cent at $7.49 billion. Total textile imports to the US in 2024 were $107.72 billion.

Imports of clothing, which contribute to a majority of textile imports into the US, rose around 2 per cent to $79 billion in 2024 from $77 billion in 2023.