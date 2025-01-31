Wockhardt stock up 10% as Zaynich achieves 96.8% efficacy in Phase III

Wockhardt share price surged 10 per cent to Rs 1,415.60 per share on the BSE in Friday's intraday trade after the company said the company's flagship discovery product, Zaynich, has achieved 96.8 per cent efficacy in Phase III trial study.

At 10:53 AM, Wockhardt share was up 9 per cent at Rs 1,402.05 per share, as compared to 0.56 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volume on the counter jumped over three-fold with a combined 1.5 million equity shares having changed hands on the NSE and BSE thus far in trade.

In the past one year, Wockhardt stock has zoomed 208 per cent, as against 7.6 per cent rise in the benchmark index. It had hit a 52-week high of Rs 1,582.95 on January 3, 2025.

Wockhardt, in an exchange filing said, Zaynich, the company's flagship discovery product, has successfully completed a global, pivotal, registration-enabling Phase III study and demonstrated superiority compared with meropenem (89.0 per cent vs 68.4 per cent, respectively) in the USFDA and EMA (European Medicines Agency) primary efficacy endpoint, defined as the combination of clinical cure and microbiologic eradication at test of cure (TOC, 7-10 days after last dose).

"With respect to clinical cure, Zaynich achieved 96.8 per cent efficacy. Such combined efficacy (achieving clinical cure and microbiologic cure) of Zaynich is the highest-ever among all the FDA-approved novel antibiotics developed in the last more than 10 years," the company said.

Wockhardt now intends to file a new drug application (NDA) with the USFDA and seek marketing authorisation application with European Medicines Agency (EMA).

Zidebactam/Cefepime, or Zaynich, an investigational antibiotic categorised under the novel class of β-lactam enhancers mechanism of action drug, which overcomes all the clinically important resistance mechanisms in Gram negative pathogens including tough-to-treat Pseudomonas, Stenotrophomonas, Acinetobacter and Klebsiella.

Wockhardt is a research based Global Pharmaceutical and Biotech company. Wockhardt's New Drug Discovery programme has focussed on the unmet need of antibacterial drugs that are effective against the menace of untreatable superbugs. Wockhardt is the only company in the world where USFDA has given QIDP Status (Qualified Infectious Disease Product) for 6 of its antibacterial discovery programmes – 3 of them are Gram Negative and 3 Gram Positive effective against untreatable 'Superbugs'. It has a comprehensive Drug Discovery team and clinical organisation.

In the first half (April to September) of the financial year 2024-25 (H1FY25), Wockhdart had reported 112 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) at Rs 239 crore, against Rs 113 crore in H1FY24. Revenue grew 10 per cent Y-o-Y at Rs 1,565 crore from Rs 1,420 crore.