Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / News / Wockhardt stock up 10% as Zaynich achieves 96.8% efficacy in Phase III

Wockhardt stock up 10% as Zaynich achieves 96.8% efficacy in Phase III

Wockhardt now intends to file a new drug application (NDA) with the USFDA and seek marketing authorisation application with European Medicines Agency (EMA)

Wockhardt chairman Habil Khorakiwala
SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 31 2025 | 11:19 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Wockhardt share price surged 10 per cent to Rs 1,415.60 per share on the BSE in Friday's intraday trade after the company said the company's flagship discovery product, Zaynich, has achieved 96.8 per cent efficacy in Phase III trial study.
 
At 10:53 AM, Wockhardt share was up 9 per cent at Rs 1,402.05 per share, as compared to 0.56 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volume on the counter jumped over three-fold with a combined 1.5 million equity shares having changed hands on the NSE and BSE thus far in trade.
 
In the past one year, Wockhardt stock has zoomed 208 per cent, as against 7.6 per cent rise in the benchmark index. It had hit a 52-week high of Rs 1,582.95 on January 3, 2025.
 
Wockhardt, in an exchange filing said, Zaynich, the company's flagship discovery product, has successfully completed a global, pivotal, registration-enabling Phase III study and demonstrated superiority compared with meropenem (89.0 per cent vs 68.4 per cent, respectively) in the USFDA and EMA (European Medicines Agency) primary efficacy endpoint, defined as the combination of clinical cure and microbiologic eradication at test of cure (TOC, 7-10 days after last dose).
 
"With respect to clinical cure, Zaynich achieved 96.8 per cent efficacy. Such combined efficacy (achieving clinical cure and microbiologic cure) of Zaynich is the highest-ever among all the FDA-approved novel antibiotics developed in the last more than 10 years," the company said.
 
Wockhardt now intends to file a new drug application (NDA) with the USFDA and seek marketing authorisation application with European Medicines Agency (EMA).

Also Read

Here's why Biocon share price gained 4% despite fall in profits in Q3

This smallcap chemicals stock zooms over 100% in 4 months; hits new high

Policybazaar owner PB Fintech shares up 3% on posting Q3 nos; Buy or sell?

Analysts cautious on Bank of Baroda after mixed Q3; share price falls 5%

Tata Consumer share up 5% despite muted Q3; tea inflation worries analysts

 
Zidebactam/Cefepime, or Zaynich, an investigational antibiotic categorised under the novel class of β-lactam enhancers mechanism of action drug, which overcomes all the clinically important resistance mechanisms in Gram negative pathogens including tough-to-treat Pseudomonas, Stenotrophomonas, Acinetobacter and Klebsiella.
 
Wockhardt is a research based Global Pharmaceutical and Biotech company. Wockhardt's New Drug Discovery programme has focussed on the unmet need of antibacterial drugs that are effective against the menace of untreatable superbugs. Wockhardt is the only company in the world where USFDA has given QIDP Status (Qualified Infectious Disease Product) for 6 of its antibacterial discovery programmes – 3 of them are Gram Negative and 3 Gram Positive effective against untreatable 'Superbugs'. It has a comprehensive Drug Discovery team and clinical organisation.
 
In the first half (April to September) of the financial year 2024-25 (H1FY25), Wockhdart had reported 112 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) at Rs 239 crore, against Rs 113 crore in H1FY24. Revenue grew 10 per cent Y-o-Y at Rs 1,565 crore from Rs 1,420 crore.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex climbs 500 pts to 77,250 ahead of Economic Survey release; All sectors up

Concor shares slip 6% after posting Q3 results; revenue slips marginally

BEL's strong Q3, promising outlook lead brokerages to issue 'Buy' call

Dr Agarwal's Health Care IPO ends today; 47% subscription, GMP drops to 1%

JSPL shares plunge 14% after Q3FY25 results; key factors behind fall

Topics :Buzzing stocksWockhardtMarketsstock market tradingMarket trends

First Published: Jan 31 2025 | 11:19 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story