Zee removed from F&O; FPIs up holdings in 7 Adani group companies

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has excluded Zee Entertainment Enterprises (Zee) from the derivatives segment. Following the move, fresh contracts to Zee for new expiry months will not be issued. “However, the existing unexpired contracts of expiry months April 2024, May 2024 and June 2024 would continue to be available for trading till their respective expiry and new strikes would also be introduced in the existing contract months,” NSE said in a circular. Shares of Zee have nearly halved since January after the broadcaster's $10-billion merger with Sony Pictures Networks India collapsed, stoking concerns of its ability to fight competition. Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have upped their stakes in seven out of 10 listed firms of the Adani group during the quarter ended March 2024. Adani Ports & SEZ has seen the highest increase at 26 basis points (bps) to 14.98 per cent followed by Adani Wilmar and Adani Green at 12 bps each. Shares of Adani Ports rallied 31 per cent during the three-month period ended March 2023. Adani Green rose 15 per cent and Adani Wilmar fell 10 per cent. Meanwhile, FPI holding fell 24 bps in flagship Adani Enterprises to 14.41 per cent, while 78 bps in Ambuja Cements. Despite FPIs pruning stake, AEL, Ambuja Cements and ACC gained between 12 per cent and 18 per cent during the March 2024 quarter.