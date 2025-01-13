Zen Technologies share price falls over 11% on January 13; details here

Shares of aerospace and defence company Zen Technologies fell 11.32 per cent to Rs 2,180 in trade on Monday, January 13, on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) amid a broader stock market crash. Meanwhile, the company, in an exchange filing, announced that its board of directors has approved an investment of up $10 million in its wholly owned subsidiary, Zen Technologies USA, Inc, in one or more tranches.

Zen Technologies USA, incorporated on March 9, 2018, focuses on the design and development of combat training simulators and systems for military and security forces. Its product offerings include live-fire, virtual, and constructive training solutions, with a special emphasis on counter-drone technology. The company said that the investment aims to leverage new growth opportunities in the US market.

Zen Technologies is engaged in designing, developing, and manufacturing state-of-the-art simulators. The company primarily caters to training simulators for police forces, anti-drone systems, and paramilitary and armed forces, along with government departments in sectors such as transport, mining, and infrastructure, as well as the civilian market.

As of January 13, 2025, the company has a market capitalisation of Rs 19,862.07 crore on the NSE. The defence company’s shares have a 52-week range of Rs 2,627 to Rs 688.05 on the NSE.

Zen Technologies shares have delivered a 57 per cent return in the past six months, and a whopping 180 per cent return in the last one year.

At around 2:27 PM on Monday, the shares were quoted at Rs 2,185.20, down 11.11 per cent from their previous close of Rs 2,458.45 on the NSE. Nearly 0.67 million equity shares of Zen Technologies had traded on the BSE and NSE, amounting to an estimated turnover of Rs 154 crore as of the time of writing.

Meanwhile, benchmark equity indices were trading lower on Monday. The NSE Nifty50 was quoted at 23,107.25, down 1.38 per cent, while the 30-share Sensex was lower by 953 points, trading at 76,425.03.