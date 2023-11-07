Zomato, Paytm: Analysts bet on new-age stocks amid improving profitability

The sentiment around shares of new-age companies is on the mend. From broad-based ‘sell’ calls, analysts are giving thumbs up to the likes of Zomato, Paytm, and FSN e-Commerce Ventures-owned Nykaa as the companies have shifted their focus on sustainable profits.

On the bourses, shares of Zomato hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 126 apiece on the BSE on Tuesday, having rallied 14 per cent in one week. By comparison, the benchmark BSE Sensex was down 250 points, or 0.4 per cent, at 12:20 PM. Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel





ALSO READ: Zomato hits 21-month high on strong Q2 results; zooms 139% since April Meanwhile, shares of Nykaa and PB Fintech advanced 5 per cent and 2.6 per cent, respectively, in one week as against a 1.4-per cent gain in the benchmark index. Paytm was the only loser during this period, falling 4.5 per cent during this period.



Analysts believe the stocks could be good investment bets from a long-term perspective, and may be bought on dips

"After a massive drubbing over the past 12-18 months, the sentiment has improved for new-age stocks. Most of these companies are focusing on profitability, which is visible clearly from their quarterly results," said Ambareesh Baliga, an independent market analyst.





ALSO READ: Nykaa Q2FY24 net profit jumps 50% to Rs 7.8 crore, revenue rises 22% FSN e-Commerce Ventures, for instance, reported a 50 per cent year-on-year surge in net profit, at Rs 7.8 crore, for the July to September quarter of FY24 (Q2FY24). This comes after it reported a mere 8-per cent Y-o-Y rise in net profit in Q1FY24, 72 per cent Y-o-Y decline in Q4FY23, and 68 per cent fall in Q3FY23.



Food delivery platform Zomato, too, delivered its second quarterly net profit in Q2FY24 at Rs 36 crore. It had a profit of Rs 2 crore in Q1FY24, and a loss of Rs 187.6 crore in Q4FY23.

Paytm, on the other hand, has been narrowing its losses. In the September quarter, the fintech company reported a net loss of Rs 292 crore, down from Rs 571-crore loss incurred in Q2FY23 and Rs 358 crore incurred in Q1FY24.

Its Ebitda gain, however, rose to Rs 153 crore in Q2FY24 from Rs 84 crore reported in Q1FY24.





ALSO READ: Why Zomato's side ventures may outshine its core food delivery business "Paytm has accelerated monetisation of its large user and merchant base led by its credit offering. With around 5 per cent user penetration, loan disbursals have surged nearly 10x to less than $ 8 billion. In payments, revenues expanded ~2.5x with ramp-up in merchant subscription business and margins jumped ~20 percentage points. In two years, Paytm's revenues have jumped nearly 3x, gross margins surged to 54 per cent (from 13 per cent), and placed the company on a path to profitability," wrote Jayant Kharote and Prakhar Sharma of Jefferies in their coverage initiation report.



The brokerage has assigned a ‘buy’ rating to the stock and a target price of Rs 1,300, translating into 48 per cent upside from current levels, as it believes the payment aggregator will turn profitable in the next one year, enjoying strong growth, double-digit Ebitda margins, and stable profitability.

That apart, analysts believe stable profit margins, too, are acting as tailwinds for the companies.

Interest rate pause driven rally? New-age companies use weighted average cost of capital (WACC) as a discounting factor while valuing their firms.

A rise in interest rate and, in effect, their respective WACCs reduces the current discounted value of their expected earnings.







ALSO READ: Near-term sales growth, profitability on fintech giant Paytm's horizon “Recently, the US Federal Reserve laid out a dovish policy statement which signaled a possible rate hike pause going ahead. Other central banks, including the Reserve Bank of India, have stopped hiking rates. All this bodes well for new-age stocks,” said Vinit Bolinjkar, head of research at Ventura Securities.

Moreover, the massive rate hikes seen over the past one year has helped cool-off the exorbitant valuations these companies were once commanding.

Against this, analysts suggest investors selectively buy new age stocks on corrections, while keeping a close eye on successive quarterly performances.