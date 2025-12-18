AMCs rally as Sebi softens expense cuts; HDFC AMC, Nippon Life jump over 5%

Shares of asset management companies (AMCs) rallied up to 7 per cent on Thursday after the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) announced milder cuts to the mutual fund (MF) fee and brokerage expense caps than initially proposed.

Compared to the consultation paper released in October, the revised expense structure approved by the regulator on Wednesday was seen as less punitive on two fronts — brokerage cost caps and the maximum expense ratio chargeable by equity schemes with assets of over ₹2,000 crore.

The new expense ratio slabs are largely in line with the existing ones and differ only from a structural point of view. To ensure higher transparency, Sebi has mandated fund houses to provide a break-down of the charges that investors pay. The total expense ratio (TER) will have two broad components — base expense ratio (mostly the fund management fee) and statutory levies (STT/CTT, GST, stamp duty, Sebi fees, exchange fees, etc).

Sebi has released new expense ratio slabs based on the base expense ratio (BER). The cap has been lowered across slabs, considering that statutory levies are outside the BER. The decrease in fee caps is lower than earlier proposed. “The base expense ratio thresholds proposed for equity-oriented schemes in the consultation paper dated October 28, 2025 (i.e. for slabs with AUM of ₹2,000 crore and above) have been revised upwards to limit the impact on the cost structure of AMCs broadly to the extent of exclusion of statutory levies from the base expense ratio limits,” Sebi said on Wednesday.

According to an analysis by PL Capital, the expense ratio across slabs has been cut by 10 basis points (bps) compared to the proposed 15 bps. In the case of brokerage costs, the cap has been lowered from 8.59 bps to 6 bps for cash market transactions and from 3.89 bps to 2 bps for derivative transactions. In the consultation paper, the charges were proposed to be capped at 5 bps and 1 bps, respectively. “This would be negative for brokers but the impact would be relatively lower than what was proposed in the previous discussion paper. Rough estimates suggest that revenue may be affected for cash transactions by 15–20 per cent and 3–5 per cent for derivative transactions,” PL Capital said in a report.