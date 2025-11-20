Nifty, Sensex inch close to record highs as banking, Reliance lift markets

Benchmark indices came within touching distance of new record highs, with the Nifty 50 ending just 24 points short and the Sensex about 203 points away. Both indices gained over half a per cent on Thursday, supported by strength in banking heavyweights and Reliance Industries.

The anticipated new highs — likely in the coming sessions — would mark the end of a 14-month consolidation phase, during which weak earnings growth, elevated valuations and global uncertainty kept sentiment in check.

The Sensex last closed at 85,633, with a gain of 446 points, or 0.52 per cent, while the Nifty climbed 140 points, or 0.54 per cent, to 26,192. On a closing basis, the Sensex has made a lifetime high of 85,836 and the Nifty 26,216 on September 26, 2024. Meanwhile, the Nifty Midcap 100 recently hit a new record high earlier this week. The Nifty Smallcap 100 index is currently 8 per cent below its record high logged on December 11, 2024.

How broad was the market move and what drove it? The total market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms increased by Rs 67,000 crore to Rs 476 trillion, below the record of Rs 478 trillion. HDFC Bank, up 1.4 per cent, was the biggest driver of the Sensex’s gains, followed by Reliance Industries, which advanced 2 per cent after brokerages reiterated their ‘buy’ calls. Equities have been on an upswing since October, supported by resilient September-quarter earnings and optimism over a possible India–US trade deal. Indian IT stocks have also seen inflows this week, benefiting from a rotation out of major AI-linked stocks. However, on Thursday, most IT names ended flat to slightly lower after stronger-than-expected chip sales from Nvidia eased concerns about AI demand. AI-related stocks globally have come under pressure in recent weeks amid valuation worries and elevated capex.

What macro cues are investors tracking? Investors are closely watching cues on potential US Federal Reserve rate cuts and progress on the Indo–US trade agreement. Minutes from the Fed’s October meeting showed policymakers remained split on the need for a third rate cut this year. Both foreign and domestic institutional investors (FPIs and DIIs) were net buyers on Thursday. FPIs injected Rs 284 crore, while DIIs pumped in Rs 824 crore. “Market sentiment was supported by optimism around a potential India–US trade deal. Positioning reflected selective rotation into defensives and quality names. We expect the market up-move to continue, tracking domestic cues, global macro data, FPI flows and a potential announcement on the India–US trade agreement,” said Siddhartha Khemka, head of research – wealth management at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.