BSE shares jump nearly 7% to an all-time high of Rs 1,695 apiece

The shares of BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) closed at an all-time high of Rs 1,695 apiece on Monday—recording a jump of nearly 7 per cent. The surge came on the back of the exchange's revision in its transaction charges for Sensex Options, which will be effective from 1 November.

The exchange said the charges for all other equity derivative contracts remain unchanged.

In October so far, the average daily turnover (ADTV) for BSE Sensex Options has been at Rs 23,616 crore. The ADTV has seen a more than four-fold jump since July when it stood at Rs 5,617 crore. However, it still is only a fraction of the volumes seen on NSE Index Options.

After the revision, transaction charges for Sensex Options will start from Rs 500 per crore for the slab of up to Rs 3 crore monthly turnover, and the highest being Rs 3,750 per crore for the slab between Rs 3 crore and Rs 100 crore monthly turnover of the trading members.

"Premium-based turnover on these nearest expiry contracts shall be calculated on a daily basis and cumulated at the end of the month. Transaction charges shall be levied based on the slab on the incremental turnover basis on cumulative turnover at the end of the month," said BSE.

The shares of BSE have seen an exponential jump in prices since the relaunch of the Sensex and Bankex derivative contracts in May with smaller lot sizes and weekly expiries. The stock price has recorded over 213 per cent growth this year.

With the relaunch, BSE kept its pricing at only a fraction of that of NSE to attract more traders towards its platform. The efforts to revive its hold in the segment led to the active clients on BSE's derivatives platform increasing to 400,000 from nearly zero in June 2023.

However, last week HDFC Securities in its report pointed out that BSE will increase its prices, which will underpin its revenue growth going ahead.

"BSE option pricing is currently one-seventh of NSE, which is not sustainable. We expect the pricing reset to happen soon and have increased options pricing by about three times; still, it's at 57 per cent discount to NSE. Assuming a premium market share of about 9 per cent in FY26E and a pricing hike, derivatives will contribute about 25 per cent of BSE's total revenue, 35 per cent of Ebitda and 75 per cent of incremental growth. We expect a revenue/EPS CAGR of about 26/31 per cent over FY23-FY26E, led by a revival in transaction revenue," said the note by HDFC Securities.

The brokerage firm had maintained a Buy rating with a target price of Rs 1,600.