Madhabi Buch, 3 Sebi directors move Bombay HC to quash FIR in fraud case

Bombay High Court has agreed to grant urgent hearing on March 4 to Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), Bombay Stock Exchange's (BSE's) plea against FIR order in 1994 Cals Refineries stock listing fraud case, according to media reports.

Former Sebi chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch, as well as three of its current whole-time directors—Ashwani Bhatia, Ananth Narayan G, and Kamlesh Chandra Varshney and two senior individuals at the BSE, Pramod Agarwal and Sundararaman Ramamurthy have moved the Bombay High Court, seeking to quash a special Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) court's order directing the police to register a first information report against them for fraudulent stock listing in 1994.

According to Bar and Bench, the matter was mentioned before Justice SG Dige on Monday. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appeared for Sebi officials, while Senior Advocate Amit Desai represented BSE officials.

The order from ACB of Worli in Mumbai came just two days after Buch completed her tenure as Sebi chief. In a detailed order dated March 1, special ACB court judge Shashikant Eknathrao Bangar observed, "The allegations disclose a cognisable offense, necessitating an investigation. There is prima facie evidence of regulatory lapses and collusion, requiring a fair and impartial probe. The inaction by law enforcement and Sebi necessitates judicial intervention under Section 156(3) CrPC."

Also Read: Mumbai court orders FIR against ex-Sebi chief Madhabi Puri Buch, 5 others

What is the case?

The complaint against former chief of Sebi, its three whole time directors and BSE officials in the 1994 Cals Refineries stock listing fraud case was filed by Sapan Shrivastava, 47, a legal reporter from Dombivali in Maharashtra's Thane district.

The complainant seeking an FIR registration, asked for an investigation into alleged large-scale financial fraud, regulatory violations, and corruption.

The charges relate to the alleged fraudulent listing of Cals Refineries Ltd on the stock exchange in 1994, reportedly with the involvement of regulatory authorities, particularly Sebi, without adhering to the compliance requirements under the Sebi Act, 1992. The complainant argued that Sebi officials neglected their statutory duty, facilitated market manipulation, and enabled corporate fraud by permitting the listing of a company that did not meet the prescribed norms.

The complainant seeking an FIR registration, asked for an investigation into alleged large-scale financial fraud, regulatory violations, and corruption.

'Frivolous,' says Sebi

Soon after the court issued the order, Sebi issued a statement in support of Buch calling the complainant "a frivolous and habitual litigant" and alleged that his previous applications had been dismissed by the court, "with imposition of costs in some cases."

The market regulatory body said in the that statement that it would be initiating legal steps to challenge this order and claimed that it "remains committed to ensuring due regulatory compliance in all matters."

In August last year, Buch and her husband Dhavan Buch were in the news after an investigation was put out by the shortseller firm Hindenburg Research (now disbanded) claiming they had "undisclosed investments" in offshore entities linked to the Adani Group.

According to Hindenburg, the Buchs held stakes in Bermuda and Mauritius-based funds allegedly connected to Vinod Adani, the brother of Gautam Adani. Hindenburg also alleged that during her time as Sebi chairperson, Buch owned a Singaporean consulting firm, Agora Partners, which she later transferred to her husband. The firm did not publicly report its financials, leading to questions about the transparency of her financial dealings. Both Buch and her husband denied these allegations. No action was initiated against them by the Indian probe agencies.