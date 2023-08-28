Growth concerns weighing on Nykaa's stock; it may be a blip though

In the April-June quarter (Q1) of FY24, Nykaa's (FSN E-Commerce Ventures') sales growth decelerated to 24 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) (9 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q)) from 34 per cent in the January-March quarter (Q4) of FY23. This was due to a decline in Beauty and Personal Care (BPC) and Fashion division's Gross Merchandise Value (GMV). However, Nykaa claimed it gained market share in both divisions. The Ebitda margin of 5.2 per cent expanded 120bps Y-o-Y. Fulfilment expenses reduced as a percentage of sales.

Revenue was driven by 19 per cent growth in BPC, while Fashion growth of 13 per cent was slower. Sales growth was also lower due to falling advertisement revenues with lower spends by direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands caused by changes in advertisement platforms.



The company is optimistic about growth in Q2, given strong July trends. Analysts continue to see high long-term growth prospects in an under-penetrated e-commerce landscape. Management is focused on high-margin categories like women's wear, bags, etc., and scaling up its own brands.

In BPC, which contributes approximately 70 per cent of GMV, Nykaa expects growth to pick up. The BPC growth guidance suggests there will be further market share gains due to growth being 500 bps – 700 bps higher than the industry average.



Nykaa also has 10 offline Fashion stores, including six Nykd Exclusive Brand Outlets and four Multi-brand outlets. The company is comfortable expanding its exclusive Nykd outlets and own brand rollout. Losses in the online business-to-business (eB2B) segment have dropped due to lower fulfilment costs.

Breakeven in eB2B could only come in a few years, with a long-term potential of 3-5 per cent Ebitda margin. The expansion into the Gulf through a joint venture may also stretch finances, although the GCC region is potentially a large, affluent market. Overall, the street was disappointed since revenue growth and Ebitda were below consensus and Gross Margin declined Q-o-Q to 43.5 per cent from 44 per cent. BPC margins rose by 65 bps, but Fashion and "Others" saw declines.



In the second half of FY24, and perhaps the second quarter as well, advertisement revenue should pick up and normalise, while growth in Fashion could be higher. Average Order Value (AOV) grew Y-o-Y, but it declined Q-o-Q for Fashion. The focus remains on the premium fashion segment, which is high-risk/high-margin. Net customer addition was also disappointing at just 3 lakh in BPC and 1 lakh in Fashion (Q-o-Q).

Many analysts retain optimism about prospects despite earnings growth downgrades in FY24. The Fashion segment should start to show higher profitability, and this segment should contribute more to revenues. The dip in advertisement revenue is likely to be transitory due to changes in platforms. The focus on an owned brand strategy should eventually drive higher margins and realisations.